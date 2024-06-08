Statin Market is expected to reach USD 18.93 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Statin Market size was valued at USD 15.39 Bn. in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.93 Bn. by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2030.
The Statin Market Report explores market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape the use of a research approach that includes primary and secondary data collecting, market analysis, and expert interviews. It ensures a complete grasp of the statin industry landscape by providing insights into customer preferences, product advancements, and regional market dynamics.
Statin Market Dynamics:
Rising cardiovascular diseases rates and growing consciousness on cholesterol management are pushing the statin market. There are pricing pressures result from generic competitions and patent expirations, the market is expanded and products differentiated by innovations in formulations and drug delivery systems.
Statin Market Regional Analysis:
North America dominates the Statin market due to Presence of the number of cardiovascular disorders affected people and prominent healthcare service providers. The rise of personal incomes and the ever-increasing allegiance to western norms by people are expecting the growth of Statin Market
Statin Market Segmentation
by Drug Class
Astrovastatin
Fluvastatin
Lovastatin
Pravastatin
Simvastatin
Others
by Therapeutic Treatment
Cardiovascular disorders
Obesity
Inflammatory disorders
Others
by End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Statin Market Key Players Includes
Abbott
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo Pharma
Biocon
GlaxoSmithKline
Merck & Co.
Novartis
XXX.Inc
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
