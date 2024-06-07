Agricultural Microbials Market is Estimated to Grow $12.6 billion by 2027
The agricultural microbials market size is expected to generate a revenue of USD 12.6 billion by 2027 and is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 07, 2024 ) The global agricultural microbials market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The global agricultural microbials market has been influenced by some of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors witnessed in some key countries. This would prove strong enough to drive the market significantly in terms of value sales during the forecast period. With the decrease in per capita arable land and rise in demand and preference for fruits and vegetables in developing countries, the trend of investing in R&D activities to improve farming techniques has significantly boosted the use of agriculture microbial products in the agriculture industry.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15455593
The demand for organic food crops and the phase-out of key chemical active ingredients is driving the growth of the agricultural microbials market, owing to the health benefits associated with it.
Agricultural microbials are biocontrol tools used to kill target pests with applications on a wide range of crops. They can either function as parasites, predators, or natural insecticides/fungicides. Awareness of the harmful effects of chemical pesticides, which are responsible for extensive environmental pollution, serious health hazards, outbreaks of secondary pests, resistance developed by target pests, and loss of biodiversity, has been increasing. Therefore, biologicals have gained huge demand in the market.
Based on crop type, the agricultural microbials market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. In addition, various crops have been included under distinct categories to emphasize crop-specific pests.
In recent years, there has been a considerable impact on crop yields directly or indirectly due to insect pests and mites. Direct damage may cause burrows in the plant parts, and the damage is augmented by rot caused by bacteria and viruses. Some of the damages caused to plants are the consumption of foliage of cabbage-by-cabbage loopers and foliar damage by aphids and leafhoppers. Indirectly, the insects/fungus may also damage through transmitting plant viruses. These damages may reduce the plant’s vigor and downgrade marketability without any visible evidence of the insect fed. Thrips affect the appearance of fruits and vegetables and reduce their market value. The action threshold may vary with the stage of development of the plant when attacked. Similarly, the threshold for pests causing indirect damage is extremely low if the pests can transmit pathogens. Thus, the action against insects is taken based on the severity of the damage, the value of the crop, and the end use of the crop.
Seed treatment by biopesticides helps provide protection against soilborne pests such as white grub and weevils.
In seed treatment, the seed is directly treated/coated with biopesticide prior to planting. This method minimizes exposure of chemicals to workers and potential runoff to waterways, along with reducing the overall number of pesticides used in the environment. It effectively protects the seed and seedling from low-to-moderate pest attacks during emergence and establishment. The treatment creates a layer over the surface of the germinating seed to protect the crop from insects. Seed treatment targets a specific pest without harming the beneficial organisms and minimizes the need for foliar spray.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=15455593
North America is projected to reach USD 4.3 Billion during the forecast period.
North America is a key exporter of agricultural products. Factors such as growth in organic farming, availability of water and land and entrepreneurial farmers, and efficient infrastructure are the key competitive advantages for the North American market.
The Agricultural Improvement Act was established in the region in 2018, under which the government has established permanent funding for organic research and made efforts to enhance organic trade. The farm practices using biofertilizers and biopesticides are significantly rising in the Canadian region, despite the decrease in the total number of farmlands.
The key players in this market include FMC Corporation (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), Marrone Bio innovations (US), Valent Biosciences (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15455593
The demand for organic food crops and the phase-out of key chemical active ingredients is driving the growth of the agricultural microbials market, owing to the health benefits associated with it.
Agricultural microbials are biocontrol tools used to kill target pests with applications on a wide range of crops. They can either function as parasites, predators, or natural insecticides/fungicides. Awareness of the harmful effects of chemical pesticides, which are responsible for extensive environmental pollution, serious health hazards, outbreaks of secondary pests, resistance developed by target pests, and loss of biodiversity, has been increasing. Therefore, biologicals have gained huge demand in the market.
Based on crop type, the agricultural microbials market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. In addition, various crops have been included under distinct categories to emphasize crop-specific pests.
In recent years, there has been a considerable impact on crop yields directly or indirectly due to insect pests and mites. Direct damage may cause burrows in the plant parts, and the damage is augmented by rot caused by bacteria and viruses. Some of the damages caused to plants are the consumption of foliage of cabbage-by-cabbage loopers and foliar damage by aphids and leafhoppers. Indirectly, the insects/fungus may also damage through transmitting plant viruses. These damages may reduce the plant’s vigor and downgrade marketability without any visible evidence of the insect fed. Thrips affect the appearance of fruits and vegetables and reduce their market value. The action threshold may vary with the stage of development of the plant when attacked. Similarly, the threshold for pests causing indirect damage is extremely low if the pests can transmit pathogens. Thus, the action against insects is taken based on the severity of the damage, the value of the crop, and the end use of the crop.
Seed treatment by biopesticides helps provide protection against soilborne pests such as white grub and weevils.
In seed treatment, the seed is directly treated/coated with biopesticide prior to planting. This method minimizes exposure of chemicals to workers and potential runoff to waterways, along with reducing the overall number of pesticides used in the environment. It effectively protects the seed and seedling from low-to-moderate pest attacks during emergence and establishment. The treatment creates a layer over the surface of the germinating seed to protect the crop from insects. Seed treatment targets a specific pest without harming the beneficial organisms and minimizes the need for foliar spray.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=15455593
North America is projected to reach USD 4.3 Billion during the forecast period.
North America is a key exporter of agricultural products. Factors such as growth in organic farming, availability of water and land and entrepreneurial farmers, and efficient infrastructure are the key competitive advantages for the North American market.
The Agricultural Improvement Act was established in the region in 2018, under which the government has established permanent funding for organic research and made efforts to enhance organic trade. The farm practices using biofertilizers and biopesticides are significantly rising in the Canadian region, despite the decrease in the total number of farmlands.
The key players in this market include FMC Corporation (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), Marrone Bio innovations (US), Valent Biosciences (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results