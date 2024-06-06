Boric Acid Market is expected to reach USD 1320.66 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Boric Acid Market size was valued at USD 890 million in 2023 and the total Boric Acid Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1320.66 Million by 2030.
The Boric Acid market report covers a wide range of topics that impact market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and challenges. It also includes a thorough analysis of the worldwide landscape. The research methodology includes primary and secondary data sources, market modeling, and validation through industry expert interviews to ensure comprehensive.
Boric Acid Market Dynamics:
The boric acid market is boosted by diverse applications in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and ceramics. Rising demand for effective pest control solutions and growing awareness of boric acid's benefits in health and personal care sectors drive market growth. Nonetheless, regulatory restrictions and health concerns related to prolonged exposure present significant market challenges.
Boric Acid Market Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific leads the Boric Acid market owing to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing energy demands. Government initiatives and regulations for environmental protection, along with advancements in Boric Acid recycling technologies, further boost the market. Major economies like China and India are key contributors to the region's dominance.
Boric Acid Market Segmentation
by Grade
Industrial
Pharmaceutical
by Application
Industrial
Household
by Distribution Channel
Wholesale
E-Commerce
Retail Shop
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Convenient Shop
by End-User
Glass
Ceramic
Agriculture
Medical
Cosmetics
Flame Retardants
Other
Boric Acid Market Key Players Includes
Rose Mill Co.
PhytoTech Labs
The Chemical Co
KANTO CHEMICAL CO.,INC.
Junsei Chemical Co.Ltd.
Merck
XXX.Inc
