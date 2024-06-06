AI Studio Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2029
Report define, describe, and predict the AI Studio market by offering (software [by type, deployment mode, and user interface] and services), data modality, application, vertical, and region.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 06, 2024 ) According to a research report "AI Studio Market by Offering (Software (Type, User Interface, Deployment Mode) and Services), Application (Customer Service Automation, Automatic Content Generation, Sentiment Analysis), Data Modality, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" published by MarketsandMarkets, the AI Studio Market is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2024 to USD 32.7 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.4% during the forecast period. The AI Studio Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like increasing demand for data democratization to facilitate data-driven business decisions, the rising need to optimize data science workflows through historical data-driven predictive models and effortless customizing pre-built AI solutions to tackle distinct organizational pain points and growth prospect.
By Software by technology, the ML segment registers for the fastest growing market during the forecast period.
By software by technology, the Machine Learning (ML) segment is expected to register the second largest market size during the forecast period. ML has revolutionized the AI Studio Market, empowering software to engage in human-like conversations, understand natural language inputs, and deliver personalized responses. These ML-based AI Studio Market systems utilize algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data, enabling them to continuously learn and improve their understanding and interaction capabilities. Several ML-based software types exist in the AI Studio market, including chatbots, virtual assistants, and voice assistants.
By services, professional services to register for the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.
The professional services segment of the AI Studio market is growing rapidly. The professional services in the AI Studio market encompass a range of offerings designed to assist businesses in leveraging AI technologies to enhance their customer interactions and operational efficiency. These services are provided by specialized firms, consultants, and agencies with expertise in developing, implementing, and optimizing AI Studio Market solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. One key aspect of professional services in AI Studio Market is strategic consulting.
By region, North America accounted for the largest market size during the forecast period.
The AI Studio Market in North America has been experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. In North America, AI Studio Market solutions have experienced an uptrend in diverse industries, driven by the presence of industry giants which act as a significant catalyst for the North American AI market. These behemoths are making substantial investments in AI research, development, and integration into their product portfolios, setting the pace for technological advancement. Rapid adoption of AI technologies across various industries in the U.S., including healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, BFSI, automotive, advertising & media, and manufacturing, is a significant driver for the AI Studio market. The healthcare and retail sectors, in particular, have dominated the market share, showcasing the widespread integration of AI solutions in these industries.
Some major players in the AI Studio market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Vonage (US), Sprinklr (US), Blaize (US), DataRobot (US), Altair (US), C3 AI (US), HP (US), SparkCognition (US), Icertis (US), Intel (US), DeepBrain AI (US), AgileEngine (US), Expert.ai (Italy), Ushur (US), Avenue Code (US), Qubika (US), Anthropic (US), Evolve IP (US), Databricks (US), Brillio (US), Appy Pie (US), Conju (Canada), Bricabrac AI (US), Donakosy (UK), Bappfy AI (France), DeepOpinion (Austria), Orkes (US), and Branchbob AI (Germany).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
