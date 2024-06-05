Cybersecurity Insurance Market Opportunities, Share, Trends, And Forecasted Growth For 2023-2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2024 ) The global Cybersecurity Insurance Market size is projected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2023 to USD 17.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period., according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise in cyber threats, such as data breaches, ransomware, and phishing attacks, has driven the demand for cybersecurity insurance as organizations seek financial protection against potential losses.
List of Leading Companies in Cybersecurity Insurance Market:
BitSight (US)
Prevalent (US)
RedSeal (US)
SecurityScorecard (US)
Cyber Indemnity Solutions (Australia)
Cisco (US)
UpGuard (US)
Microsoft (US)
Check Point (US)
AttackIQ (US)
SentinelOne (US)
Based on insurance type, the standalone segment holds the largest market and highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The demand for dedicated cybersecurity insurance policies and the need to mitigate the risks associated with "silent cyber" have led to the increasing popularity of standalone cybersecurity insurance policies. These standalone policies are projected to surpass packaged cybersecurity insurance policies regarding market growth. Organizations are increasingly concerned about cyber risks and seek specialized coverage solely for cyber risk protection, driving the demand for standalone cyber policies. Insurance providers such as AIG, Lloyd's, and Allianz are embracing affirmative cyber and witnessing the growth of standalone policies. These policies are designed to address more complex cyber risks compared to packaged cybersecurity insurance. For example, AIG offers its clients a comprehensive cybersecurity insurance package that includes traditional property and casualty policies and a standalone CyberEdge policy. The CyberEdge policy provides policyholders with a broader range of security protection than the packaged endorsement. Key players in the market offering standalone cybersecurity insurance solutions include AXA XL, AIG, Travelers Insurance, Beazley, Zurich, Fairfax, Tokio Marine, Liberty Mutual, and CNA.
Based on insurance provider end users, healthcare & life sciences is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The healthcare industry faces various challenges, including regulatory fluctuations and the ever-evolving landscape of cyberattacks and breaches. Compliance with privacy and data security regulations such as HIPAA and HITECH necessitate the reliance of healthcare organizations on cybersecurity insurance policies to cover penalty fees. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated cyber threats, with healthcare organizations experiencing increased attacks like ransomware and misinformation campaigns. Cybersecurity insurance is a crucial safeguard for healthcare providers, offering financial protection against cybercrimes, ransomware, data breaches, and other cybersecurity incidents.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific, an emerging economy, is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the cybersecurity insurance market during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, Japan, ANZ, and Singapore, are highly concerned about rising security spending due to increasing cyber threats. With its strong government regulations and technological advancements, Asia Pacific presents promising growth opportunities for the cybersecurity insurance market. Insecure interfaces, data breaches, and data losses are top cybersecurity risks in the region, fueled by rapid connectivity and digital transformation. Asia Pacific faces an 80% higher risk of cyberattacks than other regions. Increasing regulatory measures are expected to drive the demand for cybersecurity insurance. Zurich Insurance predicts significant market growth in APAC, with leading players like AIG, Allianz, Chubb, and Zurich operating in the region.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the cybersecurity insurance market include BitSight (US), Prevalent (US), RedSeal (US), SecurityScorecard (US), Cyber Indemnity Solutions (Australia), Cisco (US), UpGuard (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (US), AttackIQ (US), SentinelOne (US), Broadcom (US), Accenture (Ireland), Cylance (US), Trellix (US), CyberArk (US), CYE (Israel), SecurIT360 (US), and Founder Shield (US). The insurance vendors covered in the cybersecurity insurance market are Allianz (Germany), AIG (US), Aon (UK), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (US), Travelers Insurance (US), AXA XL (US), AXIS Capital (Bermuda), Beazley (UK), Chubb (Switzerland), CNA Financial (US), Fairfax Financial (Canada), Liberty Mutual (US), Lloyd’s of London (UK), Lockton (US), Munich Re Group (Germany), and Sompo International (Bermuda). The startup vendors covered in the cybersecurity insurance market are At-Bay (US), Cybernance (US), Coalition (US), Resilience (US), Kovrr (Israel), Sayata Labs (Israel), Zeguro (US), Ivanti (US), SafeBreach (US), and Cronus Cyber Technologies (Israel).
