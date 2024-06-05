Doors Market is expected to reach USD 14.46 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Doors Market size was valued at US$ 10.41 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 14.46 Bn.
The doors market report covers market size, trends, key players, and regional insights. It uses primary research, including expert interviews, and secondary research from industry reports and databases. The methodology involves data triangulation and analysis to ensure accuracy, providing a comprehensive overview of market dynamics and future opportunities.
Doors Market Dynamics:
The doors market is fueled by increasing construction activities, urbanization, and demand for energy-efficient and secure solutions. Innovations in materials, such as eco-friendly and smart doors, cater to evolving consumer preferences. Growth in residential and commercial sectors boosts market demand. Manufacturers focus on aesthetics, durability, and customization to gain competitive advantage, driving the market forward. Also, renovation and retrofitting activities contribute significantly to market expansion.
Doors Market Regional Analysis:
The APAC region dominates the doors market due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increased construction activities. High demand for residential and commercial buildings drives growth. Key markets like China and India lead in manufacturing and innovation, supported by economic growth and infrastructure development.
Doors Market Segmentation
by Material
Wood
Metal
Glass
Composite
Plastic
Others
by Mechanism
Swinging
Sliding
Overhead
Folding
Other
by Application
Residential
Commercial
Others
Doors Market Key Players Includes
ASSA ABLOY AB
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Marvin Doors & Windows Inc.
Pella Corporation
Masonite
Atrium Corporation
XXX.Inc
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
