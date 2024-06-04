Continuous Bioprocessing Market worth $599 million by 2028
Continuous Bioprocessing Market Size by Product (Chromatography, Filtration, Bioreactor, Media), Process (Upstream, Downstream), Scale of Operation (Commercial, Clinical), Application (mAbs, Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy), & End User - Global Forecast to
The report "Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Chromatography, Filtration, Bioreactor, Media), Process (Upstream, Downstream), Scale of Operation (Commercial, Clinical), Application (mAbs, Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy), & End User - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2028 from USD 218 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The global continuous bioprocessing market is growing owing to factors such as favorable regulatory & government support for innovative technologies, and emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing. The market growth could be hampered by high capital investment that could limit the entry for small players.
The chromatography systems and consumables segment accounted for the largest share by product in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.
By product, the continuous bioprocessing market has been categorized as chromatography systems & consumables; filtration systems & devices; bioreactors; cell culture media, cell lines, buffers, and reagents; and other products. The chromatography systems and consumables segment held the largest share of the global continuous bioprocessing market in 2022. With an increased demand for biologics, the need for intensification of the upstream and downstream process to boost productivity and lower manufacturing costs has increased. This has created a demand for multicolumn chromatography, which can be effectively operated continuously to increase output and decrease resin & buffer usage, thus ensuring optimal operations.
The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.
Based on application, the continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, other applications. In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the continuous bioprocessing market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for single use bioreactors in the manufacturing of mAbs due to low cost, low workforce requirements, and reduction in time-consuming changeover procedures and validation.
The downstream bioprocess segment accounted for the largest share of the process segment in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.
The continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into upstream & downstream bioprocesses. downstream bioprocess is the largest process segment of the continuous bioprocessing market. Advancements in downstream technologies such as Single-pass Tangential Flow Filtration (SPTFF) and multicolumn chromatography is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
The North American region catered for the largest share of the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.
The continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America regional market held a substantial share of the continuous bioprocessing market owing to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and major players operating in the continuous bioprocessing market.
Key players in the continuous bioprocessing market include Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Meissner filtration products, Inc. (US), Kühner AG (Switzerland), Esco Lifesciences Group (Singapore), SATAKE MultiMix Corporation (Japan), Bionet (Spain), Stobbe Group (Switzerland), bbi-biotech GmbH (Germany), OmniBRx Biotechnologies (India), Cell Culture Company, LLC (US), Pierre Guérin (France), Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany), Zellwerk GmbH (Germany), 3D Biotek, LLC (US), FiberCell Systems Inc. (US), among others.
