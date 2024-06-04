Digital Asset Management Market Trend, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2029
Top Companies Covered in Digital Asset Management Market are Adobe (US), OpenText (Canada), Cognizant (US), Aprimo (US), Cloudinary (US), Bynder (Netherlands), Hyland (US), Acquia (US), Frontify (Switzerland), Veeva Systems (US), Sitecore (US).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 04, 2024 ) According to a research report "Digital Asset Management Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Business Function (Marketing & Advertising, Sales & Distribution, Finance & Accounting), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Digital Asset Management Market is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2024 to USD 10.3 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period. The growing number of digital assets across industries will boost the growth of the digital asset management market during the forecast period.
By offering, the solutions segment will hold a larger market size during the forecast period.
Digital asset management (DAM) solutions are software platforms designed to centrally store, organize, manage, and distribute digital assets such as images, videos, documents, and creative files. These solutions provide organizations with efficient workflows for uploading, tagging, searching, and sharing digital assets, facilitating collaboration, and improving productivity across teams and departments. DAM platforms typically offer features such as metadata management, version control, rights management, automated workflows, and integration with other software systems. For instance, AI and ML are transforming DAM platforms by automating metadata tagging, content analysis, and search functionalities, improving efficiency and productivity. Blockchain technology is also gaining traction in DAM to address asset ownership, authenticity, and rights management issues. By leveraging blockchain, DAM platforms can provide immutable records of asset ownership and track usage rights, ensuring the integrity and provenance of digital assets.
By vertical, the media & entertainment segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
The growing demand for video content in the media & entertainment industry drives the adoption of DAM solutions. DAM solutions have emerged as essential tools for streamlining workflows, enhancing collaboration, and maximizing the value of digital media assets. According to a report by Cisco, by 2024, global IP video traffic will account for 82% of all IP traffic. Moreover, DAM solutions facilitate collaboration among geographically dispersed teams. With team members spread across locations, a cloud-based DAM system enables seamless sharing and collaboration on scripts, storyboards, and audiovisual assets. According to a survey conducted by Canto, a DAM software provider, 94% of respondents reported that DAM solutions had improved their team's efficiency and productivity. Furthermore, DAM solutions assist media organizations in managing rights and royalties associated with digital assets.
By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with businesses across industries embracing digital technologies to drive growth and innovation. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific, such as India, China, and Southeast Asia, are witnessing rapid economic growth and technological advancement, driving increased adoption of DAM solutions among businesses seeking to capitalize on digital opportunities. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in these markets increasingly invest in DAM solutions to improve operational efficiency and enhance brand visibility. Asia Pacific is home to a thriving media & entertainment industry, with the popularity of streaming services, social media platforms, and digital content consumption on the rise. Media companies, broadcasters, and content creators are leveraging DAM solutions to manage vast libraries of digital assets, streamline content production workflows, and deliver engaging experiences. For instance, Kakao Corporation, a leading South Korean technology company known for its messaging app KakaoTalk, utilizes DAM solutions to manage digital assets related to its various products and services. With millions of users accessing Kakao's platforms daily, efficient content management is essential for delivering personalized experiences and maintaining user engagement. As businesses in the region continue to embrace digitalization and leverage digital assets to drive growth and innovation, DAM solutions will play an increasingly important role in enabling efficient content management and digital transformation across diverse sectors.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the Digital Asset Management Market are – Adobe (US), OpenText (Canada), Cognizant (US), Aprimo (US), Cloudinary (US), Bynder (Netherlands), Hyland (US), Acquia (US), Frontify (Switzerland), Veeva Systems (US), Sitecore (US), Esko (Belgium), Celum (Austria), Photoshelter (US), Wedia (France), Extensis (US), Orange Logic (US), Intelligence Bank (Australia), MarcomCentral, Filecamp, Brandfolder (US), Pickit (Sweden), MediaValet (Canada), and Storyteq (Netherlands).
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
