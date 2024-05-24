Growth Projections for the In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market
In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market by Product (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, IFE Content), Class, Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jets), End User and Region 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2024 ) The In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from USD 4.7 billion in 2021 to USD 6.1 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during this period. This growth is driven by multiple factors, including a rising demand for enhanced in-flight experiences as air travel recovers post-pandemic, increased aircraft renewals and deliveries, and ongoing technological advancements in connectivity solutions. Airlines are increasingly investing in IFEC systems to offer passengers seamless connectivity and high-quality entertainment, transforming the in-flight experience into a key differentiator in a competitive market.
Key Market Players for IFEC Industry:
The in-flight entertainment & connectivity market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales Group (France), Viasat, Inc. (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Iridium Communications Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US).
Key Drivers and Opportunities in the IFEC Market:
Increasing Demand for Enhanced In-Flight Experiences - One of the primary drivers of the IFEC market is the increasing demand for superior in-flight experiences. Passengers today expect high-quality entertainment and reliable connectivity during their flights. According to a survey by Inmarsat, 55% of air passengers consider in-flight Wi-Fi as a crucial requirement, and 67% would rebook with an airline offering high-quality in-flight Wi-Fi. This trend is particularly strong in developing regions, where air passenger traffic is rapidly increasing. For instance, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permitting onboard Wi-Fi in India for commercial flights in 2020, passengers view connectivity as an integral part of their travel experience, driving demand for advanced IFEC systems.
Rise in Aircraft Orders and Deliveries:
The rise in aircraft orders and deliveries is another significant factor driving the IFEC market. Major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus have reported an increase in net orders and deliveries. Boeing, for instance, saw its net orders increase from 172 aircraft in 2020 to 373 in 2021, while Airbus received a significant order for 255 A321 neo aircraft from Indigo Partners in November 2021. This increase in new aircraft deliveries, which require modern IFEC systems, is contributing to the market's growth. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), air travel was expected to reach around 50% of pre-pandemic levels in 2021, higher than in 2020, signaling a recovery in the civil aviation industry and, consequently, the IFEC market.
Emerging Markets in Southeast Asia:
Emerging markets in Southeast Asia present significant growth opportunities for the IFEC market. Countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia are seeing rapid growth in air travel, driven by economic development and increasing middle-class populations. According to Boeing, airlines in Southeast Asia will require over 4,500 new airplanes in the coming years to meet growing demand. Many of these countries have a high prevalence of low-cost carriers, which are now starting to invest in IFEC systems to enhance passenger experiences and remain competitive. The growth of these markets is expected to drive substantial demand for IFEC solutions.
Rise in Adoption Rate of IFEC Systems:
Airlines globally are upgrading their fleets with advanced IFEC systems to enhance the passenger experience. This trend is particularly evident in narrow-body aircraft, where new in-flight entertainment systems are being installed. For example, Vistara, a premium carrier in India, has upgraded its narrow-body fleet of A321 NEO with Panasonic Avionics monitors and Bluebox in-flight connectivity systems. Additionally, they have enabled in-flight connectivity on their Boeing 787 fleet for international routes. The increasing adoption of these systems is driven by passenger demand for connectivity and entertainment, especially on long-haul flights.
Challenges in the IFEC Market:
High Cost of IFEC Systems - Despite the growing demand, the high cost of IFEC systems remains a significant challenge. Research and development, as well as installation costs, are substantial. For instance, Zauba data indicates that seat electronic components can cost up to USD 4,500 per unit, while modem units for connectivity can cost around USD 18,000 each. The total installation cost for IFEC systems can reach up to USD 6 million, making it a considerable investment for airlines. These high costs could potentially hamper the growth of the market, particularly among low-cost carriers and smaller airlines.
Regional Insights:
North America is projected to hold the largest share of the IFEC market during the forecast period. In 2021, North America accounted for 50% of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%. The presence of major IFEC manufacturers such as Viasat, Astronics Corporation, Iridium Communications, and Gogo LLC contributes significantly to the region's market dominance. The robust aviation industry and high adoption rate of advanced IFEC systems in the region drive market growth.
The Middle East region is estimated to have the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's thriving aviation industry, driven by both domestic and international travel, generates robust demand for IFEC services. Middle Eastern airlines are prioritizing top-tier passenger experiences, necessitating advanced IFEC systems. The strategic location of the Middle East as a global travel hub underscores the critical role of excellent connectivity. As airlines in the region invest in state-of-the-art IFEC solutions to meet evolving passenger demands, the Middle East is emerging as a significant growth area for the IFEC market.
