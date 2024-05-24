Particle Therapy Market worth $ 1.1 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 8.2%
Particle Therapy Market by Type (Proton Therapy, Heavy Ion), Products (Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron), Services, System (Single-room, Multi-room), Cancer Type (Pediatric, Prostate), Application (Treatment, Research) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2024 ) The report "Particle Therapy Market by Type (Proton Therapy, Heavy Ion), Products (Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron), Services, System (Single-room, Multi-room), Cancer Type (Pediatric, Prostate), Application (Treatment, Research) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2028 from USD 0.7 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Many factors, such as technological advancements, funding and reimbursement, strong healthcare funding, active research funding, a clear regulatory framework, growing minimally invasive procedure adoption, and the presence of key market players in developing regions are driving the growth of the particle therapy market. This amalgamation of drivers has engendered substantial market growth. Continued technological advancements, heightened emphasis on non-invasive cancer interventions, and a supportive healthcare ecosystem are anticipated to sustain this upward trajectory.
The treatment application includes different application segments, The Paediatric application segment showed a significant share of the Particle therapy market in 2022-2027.
Based on the cancer types, the particle therapy market is segmented into pediatric cancer, Prostate cancer, Lung cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and other applications. The rising incidence of cancer worldwide is a significant driver for the particle therapy market. This is attributed to an enhanced level of patient comfort, particularly pertinent for individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment. This augmentation distinctly contributes to the advancement and attractiveness of the particle therapy market.
Product segment to register for the largest market share of the Particle therapy market 2022-2028.
The product segment is segmented into Products & Services. The products segment includes the machinery that the proton therapy system uses whereas the services include installation and maintenance of the system. The products segment is witnessed to have the highest growth during the forecast. The product segment is further divided into Cyclotrons, Synchrotrons, and Synchrocyclotrons. The Cyclotrons segment of products witnessed the highest growth during the forecast period.
North America to account for a significant market share in the Particle therapy market in 2022.
In 2022, the North America region is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period. North America comprises US and Canada. North America has an advanced healthcare infrastructure, which is associated with a higher incidence of cancer. In North America, a highly developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with ready access to state-of-the-art medical technologies creates a conducive environment for the assimilation of progressive treatment modalities, such as particle therapy market.
