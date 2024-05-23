Ice Cream Market is expected to reach USD 119.93 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Ice Cream Market was USD 77.18 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 119.93 Bn by 2030.
Ice Cream Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report on Ice Market provides a thorough analysis of the market structure and the nature of competition in the market. The Ice Market size was estimated meticulously by using a bottom-up approach to get an understanding of the market growth. Key insights covered in the report include the major drivers of the market at global and regional level, challenges for future growth and various opportunities due to technical advancements in the market.
Ice Cream Market Dynamics
The ice cream market is driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, innovative flavors, and a growing demand for premium and artisanal products. Health-conscious trends have led to an increase in the demand for low-fat and sugar-free options. Additionally, seasonal variations and the influence of social media play a significant role in shaping consumer choices and driving market growth.
Ice Cream Market Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific leads the ice cream market, driven by a large population base with increasing disposable income and a growing demand for indulgent and novelty ice cream products. Rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles in countries like China and India have further fueled the market growth, with a shift towards premium and healthier ice cream options.
Ice Cream Market Segmentation
by Product
Bars & Pops
Cups
Tubs
Cones
Other
by Flavor
Chocolate
Vanilla
Cookies n Cream
Others
by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Ice Cream Market Key Players Includes
Unilever (Netherlands/United Kingdom)
General Mills, Inc. (United States)
Kwality Wall’s (India)
Blue Bell Creameries (United States)
Turkey Hill (United States)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
