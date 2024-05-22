Agricultural Films Market Outlook : Trends And Opportunities, Booming The Revenue And CAGR Of Forcast To 2023-2028
The global agricultural films market was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2028, growing at a cagr 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.
The global agricultural films market was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR 6.9% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Films Market”
307 - Market Data Tables
63 - Figures
301 - Pages
Based on type, the agricultural films market is segmented into Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), reclaim, Ethyl-Vinyl Acetate, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and others. The LLDPE segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2022. LLDPE is most suitable material for agricultural films Due to its remarkable flexibility and elongation properties, LLDPE can stretch and adapt to uneven surfaces like soil and plants. Moreover, LLDPE exhibits high resistance to punctures and tearing, which protects the film from harm during installation and use. This characteristic is particularly crucial in agricultural settings, where the film may face rugged outdoor conditions and potential harm from tools, machinery, and wildlife.
Based on application, the agricultural films are segmented into greenhouse films (classic greenhouse, macro tunnel or walking tunnel and low tunnel), mulch films ( transparent or clear mulches, black mulches, and other mulches), and silage films (silage stretch wrap, silage sheet, and silage bag). Among them, the mulch film accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2022. Mulch films are principally utilized in agriculture, particularly in horticulture, to enhance soil quality, save water, manage weed growth, and maintain optimal soil temperature.
Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the agricultural films market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2022. This is due to changing farming practices and the rising population in region especially in China and India. Likewise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2023 to 2028.
Agricultural Films Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Coveris (Austria), RKW Group (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Rani Group (Finland), and The Dow Chemical Company (US). The requirement of agricultural films is raising due to the mounting number of nano greenhouse and risen use of biodegradable films are the opportunities for the key players. Likewise, to tap these opportunities key players should focus on new innovations and manufacturing of biodegradable films.
