Smart Cities Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2028
Top Companies Smart Cities Market are Cisco (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), Intel (US), NEC (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Ericsson (Sweden)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2024 ) According to a research report "Smart Cities Market by Focus Area, Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services (Public Safety, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Street Lighting, and E-Governance) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the smart cities market is expected to reach USD 1,114.4 billion by 2028 from USD 549.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2 % during 2023–2028.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=542
The adoption of smart cities has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years, driven by advancements in technology, growing urbanization, and increasing recognition of the benefits of smart solutions. Governments, businesses, and citizens increasingly embrace smart city initiatives to address urban challenges, enhance quality of life, and promote sustainability. This surge in adoption reflects a global trend towards more connected, efficient, and resilient urban environments.
By smart building, commercial type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the smart cities market during the forecast period.
Within commercial settings, factors such as HVAC systems, smart lighting, and monitoring play crucial roles in enhancing employee comfort and productivity. HVAC control systems, for instance, offer precise temperature regulation and contribute to improved indoor air quality, fostering a conducive work environment. Moreover, the automation of building functions, including temperature control, security systems, and maintenance procedures, significantly boost operational efficiency within commercial properties. However, energy performance remains a pressing concern for the commercial sector, given these buildings' substantial energy consumption and waste generation. Addressing this challenge requires customized solutions tailored to optimize energy efficiency without compromising comfort or security standards. Implementing appropriate measures to reduce energy consumption and minimize waste generation, such as through advanced building management systems and sustainable design practices, is essential for promoting sustainable development within the commercial real estate sector.
By smart transportation solutions, passenger information management is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
The passenger information system is a vital communication channel connecting passengers with transit service operators, ensuring timely and accurate updates for travelers. This system prioritizes real-time information delivery, including details such as the current whereabouts of buses, estimated arrival and departure times, and available seating capacities, ensuring passengers stay informed throughout their journey. It offers passengers dynamic visual and auditory updates as an electronic interface, delivering essential information seamlessly along the route. Whether automatically generated or manually programmed, this system aims to enhance the passenger experience by providing instant access to relevant travel information, facilitating smoother and more efficient transit experiences.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=542
Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific, home to nearly 40% of the world's population, is witnessing diverse implementations of smart city technologies. Leading the charge are powerhouse economies like China, Japan, and South Korea, renowned for their technological prowess and significant contributions to the smart city landscape in the region. Additionally, countries such as Singapore, Australia, and India, boasting burgeoning economies, play pivotal roles in shaping the smart city market dynamics in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region stands at the forefront of global urbanization trends, with most member nations experiencing rapid urban expansion. This demographic shift underscores the urgent need for innovative urban solutions to address burgeoning infrastructure, resource management, and sustainable development challenges. Significant players in the telecommunications sector, including ZTE, Huawei, and NEC Corporation, have already made substantial investments in telecom infrastructure, laying the groundwork for further advancements in smart city technologies.
The report profiles key players such as Cisco (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), Intel (US), NEC (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell (US), Accenture (Ireland), Vodafone (UK), AWS (US), Thales (France), Signify (Netherlands), Kapsch (Austria), Motorola (US), GE (US), Google (US), TCS (India), AT&T (US), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), SAP (Germany), TomTom (Netherlands), AppyWay (UK), Ketos (US), Gaia (India), TaKaDu (Israel), FlamencoTech (India), XENIUS (India), Bright Cities (Brazil), Maydtech (Mexico), Zencity (Israel), Itron (US), and IXDen (Israel).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=542
The adoption of smart cities has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years, driven by advancements in technology, growing urbanization, and increasing recognition of the benefits of smart solutions. Governments, businesses, and citizens increasingly embrace smart city initiatives to address urban challenges, enhance quality of life, and promote sustainability. This surge in adoption reflects a global trend towards more connected, efficient, and resilient urban environments.
By smart building, commercial type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the smart cities market during the forecast period.
Within commercial settings, factors such as HVAC systems, smart lighting, and monitoring play crucial roles in enhancing employee comfort and productivity. HVAC control systems, for instance, offer precise temperature regulation and contribute to improved indoor air quality, fostering a conducive work environment. Moreover, the automation of building functions, including temperature control, security systems, and maintenance procedures, significantly boost operational efficiency within commercial properties. However, energy performance remains a pressing concern for the commercial sector, given these buildings' substantial energy consumption and waste generation. Addressing this challenge requires customized solutions tailored to optimize energy efficiency without compromising comfort or security standards. Implementing appropriate measures to reduce energy consumption and minimize waste generation, such as through advanced building management systems and sustainable design practices, is essential for promoting sustainable development within the commercial real estate sector.
By smart transportation solutions, passenger information management is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
The passenger information system is a vital communication channel connecting passengers with transit service operators, ensuring timely and accurate updates for travelers. This system prioritizes real-time information delivery, including details such as the current whereabouts of buses, estimated arrival and departure times, and available seating capacities, ensuring passengers stay informed throughout their journey. It offers passengers dynamic visual and auditory updates as an electronic interface, delivering essential information seamlessly along the route. Whether automatically generated or manually programmed, this system aims to enhance the passenger experience by providing instant access to relevant travel information, facilitating smoother and more efficient transit experiences.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=542
Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific, home to nearly 40% of the world's population, is witnessing diverse implementations of smart city technologies. Leading the charge are powerhouse economies like China, Japan, and South Korea, renowned for their technological prowess and significant contributions to the smart city landscape in the region. Additionally, countries such as Singapore, Australia, and India, boasting burgeoning economies, play pivotal roles in shaping the smart city market dynamics in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region stands at the forefront of global urbanization trends, with most member nations experiencing rapid urban expansion. This demographic shift underscores the urgent need for innovative urban solutions to address burgeoning infrastructure, resource management, and sustainable development challenges. Significant players in the telecommunications sector, including ZTE, Huawei, and NEC Corporation, have already made substantial investments in telecom infrastructure, laying the groundwork for further advancements in smart city technologies.
The report profiles key players such as Cisco (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), Intel (US), NEC (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell (US), Accenture (Ireland), Vodafone (UK), AWS (US), Thales (France), Signify (Netherlands), Kapsch (Austria), Motorola (US), GE (US), Google (US), TCS (India), AT&T (US), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), SAP (Germany), TomTom (Netherlands), AppyWay (UK), Ketos (US), Gaia (India), TaKaDu (Israel), FlamencoTech (India), XENIUS (India), Bright Cities (Brazil), Maydtech (Mexico), Zencity (Israel), Itron (US), and IXDen (Israel).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results