Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market worth $207.5 billion by 2028
Remote Patient Monitoring Market / RPM Market Size by Product (Software, Services, Devices, Cardiology, Neurological, BP Monitors, Neonatal, Weight, Temperature, Neuro) End user (Providers, Hospitals, Clinics, Home care, Patients, Payers) - Global Forecas
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2024 ) The report "Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Product (Software, Services, Devices, Cardiology, Neurological, BP Monitors, Neonatal, Weight, Temperature, Neuro) End user (Providers, Hospitals, Clinics, Home care, Patients, Payers) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 207.5 billion by 2028 from USD 71.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 23.6% between 2023 and 2028.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=77155492
The growth of the remote patient monitoring (RPM) market is being driven by the aging population, the need to expand healthcare access, the ability of RPM to reduce the burden on medical resources, and rising investments in telehealth and remote patient monitoring. However, informal usage of social meda rsising instance of healthcare fraud and regulatory variations across regions could restrain market growth during the forecast period.
Software and services is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the product, the remote patient monitoring market is segmented into software & services and devices. The software and services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period . The highest growth of this segment is because the RPM services are growing rapidly as more RPM programs are being reimbursed and more people have chronic illnesses.
Diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the global remote patient monitoring market is broadly segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, sleep disorders, weight management and fitness monitoring. The diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of diabetes, reimbursement for RPM programs, advancements in RPM technology, and need for continuous monitoring.
Providers segment accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market during the forecast period.
Based on end users, the global remote patient monitoring market is broadly segmented into providers, payers, patients, and other end users. The proivders segment accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market during the forecast period. The large share of the providers can be attributed to the increase in telehealth and telemedicine adoption by physician groups, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities, advancements in telehealth monitoring devices, and increased tele-specialty services offered by the providers.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the prevalence of chronic diseases, subsequent overcrowding in hospitals, rising geriatric population, growth opportunities for advanced internet-based platforms in the RPM, favourable government policies, the rising need to curtail healthcare expenditure, and increasing consumer awareness of health-related issues in RoAPAC (Rest of Asia-pacific) countries.
Prominent players in the remote patient monitoring market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Oracle (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Clear Arch, Inc (US), Vivify Health, Inc. (US), Alten Calsoft Labs (France), Bio-Beat (Israel), VitalConnect (US), VivaLNK Inc. (US), Bardy Diagnsotics, Inc. (US), Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany), Brook Inc. (US), Blue Spark Technology (US), Welch Allyn (US), Health Beats (Singapore), Alive Cor, Inc. (US), TytoCare Ltd. (US), Teledoc Health Inc. (US), and iRhythm Technologies (US).
