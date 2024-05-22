VOOPOO's Latest Argus E40 Kit Sets New Benchmarks for Vaping Devices
VOOPOO launches the Argus E40 Kit, which combines powerful batteries, advanced atomization technology and user-friendly design to provide users with excellent vapor production, flavor restoration and usage experience.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2024 ) VOOPOO releases into the market yet another ingenious product, the Argus E40 Kit, among its wide array of electronic cigarette devices. This kit comprises many new technologies, focusing on bringing better vape experiences.
At its core is the PnP X Atomization technology, which ushers in denser clouds and a truer taste. Its 1800 mAh—built around the battery with good battery life—offers enough power to well support 2 A fast charging. What's most important is that this is noted for its stepless airflow adjustment, with which the user is able to fine-tune their own vaping experience.
In addition, the voopoo argus e40 supports auto draw and button draw methods, which are convenient for people with different user habits. Argus E40 features a futuristic, stylish design that combines mainly metal and transparent materials in order to make the entire device appear strong and elegant—a good example of innovative change capturing the eyes.
Furthermore, the kit integrates PnP X technology and a four-layer leak-proof design to bring MTL-DTL tracing, perfectly restoring the pleasant flavor and dense vapor. The four-layer leakproof design allows the coil to have a long life of up to 100 mL without burning or leaking from the bottom.
Argus E40 is perfectly compatible with a long-term use ARGUS PnP X Cartridge for MTL/DTL. The switching between MTL and DTL vaping style becomes more relaxed, facilitated by the button wattage adjustment with stepless airflow control. The kit also adopts a clear OLED screen that shows at a glance the setting information.
Type-C provides an easy way of charging this device. The Argus E40 features a 4.5mL visible cartridge in most capacities so that you can view the e-juice level at any given time with ease. This user-friendly design with advanced features marked the Argus E40 Kit favorite among all vapers experienced or beginners. It's compatible with Argus E40 and Argus PnP X cartridges; hence, it is versatile and convenient.
In general, the VOOPOO Argus E40 Kit is an excellent development in the vape marketplace, offering one a quality and custom vape experience. At any of the online vape shops, anything about this pod vape will be shown.
At its core is the PnP X Atomization technology, which ushers in denser clouds and a truer taste. Its 1800 mAh—built around the battery with good battery life—offers enough power to well support 2 A fast charging. What's most important is that this is noted for its stepless airflow adjustment, with which the user is able to fine-tune their own vaping experience.
In addition, the voopoo argus e40 supports auto draw and button draw methods, which are convenient for people with different user habits. Argus E40 features a futuristic, stylish design that combines mainly metal and transparent materials in order to make the entire device appear strong and elegant—a good example of innovative change capturing the eyes.
Furthermore, the kit integrates PnP X technology and a four-layer leak-proof design to bring MTL-DTL tracing, perfectly restoring the pleasant flavor and dense vapor. The four-layer leakproof design allows the coil to have a long life of up to 100 mL without burning or leaking from the bottom.
Argus E40 is perfectly compatible with a long-term use ARGUS PnP X Cartridge for MTL/DTL. The switching between MTL and DTL vaping style becomes more relaxed, facilitated by the button wattage adjustment with stepless airflow control. The kit also adopts a clear OLED screen that shows at a glance the setting information.
Type-C provides an easy way of charging this device. The Argus E40 features a 4.5mL visible cartridge in most capacities so that you can view the e-juice level at any given time with ease. This user-friendly design with advanced features marked the Argus E40 Kit favorite among all vapers experienced or beginners. It's compatible with Argus E40 and Argus PnP X cartridges; hence, it is versatile and convenient.
In general, the VOOPOO Argus E40 Kit is an excellent development in the vape marketplace, offering one a quality and custom vape experience. At any of the online vape shops, anything about this pod vape will be shown.
Contact Information:
vapesourcing.uk
Aurola H
Tel: 15189705751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
vapesourcing.uk
Aurola H
Tel: 15189705751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results