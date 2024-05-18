Jerky Market is expected to reach USD 7.64 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3 percent
The Jerky Market size was valued at USD 4.98 Billion in 2023 and the total Jerky revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 7.64 Billion By 2030
Jerky Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of the Jerky Market. The competitive analysis in the report includes a company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and strategies of the key players in the Jerky industry. Key insights provided in the report are the major drivers of the Market, the challenges faced by the market participants, and growth prospects in the Market across the world.
Jerky Market Dynamics
Innovation in packaging technologies, availability of jerky products with different flavors, and reasonable pricing of the products have led to significant consumptions of jerky. The increasing demand for on-the-go food products that require minimum efforts to prepare has been a major factor behind the growth of the jerky market. The falling prices of red meat and the steady per capita consumption of jerky have spurred the growth of the jerky market.
Jerky Market Regional Analysis
North America leads the jerky market, driven by a robust demand for convenient, high-protein snacks. The region benefits from a strong culture of snacking and a preference for healthier options. Additionally, the availability of a wide variety of flavors and types of jerky appeals to diverse consumer preferences.
Jerky Market Segmentation
by Product
Beef
Pork
Poultry
by Distribution Channel
Offline
Online store
Jerky Market Key Players Includes
Boston Jerky Co. LLC (United States)
Oberto Snacks Inc. (United States)
Newport Jerky Company (United States)
Stryve Biltong (United States)
KRAVE Jerky (United States)
Golden Island Jerky Company Inc (United States)
Jack Link's Beef Jerky (United States)
The Blue Ox Jerky Company (United States)
Chef's Cut Real Jerky (United States)
Old Trapper Beef Jerky (United States)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
