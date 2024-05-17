Blood and Organ Bank Market is expected to reach USD 25.06 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4 percent
Blood and Organ Bank Market size was valued at USD 16.67 Billion in 2023 and the total Blood and Organ Bank revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 25.06 Billion by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Blood and Organ Bank Market was USD 16.67 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 25.06 Billion by 2030.
Blood and Organ Bank Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Blood and Organ Bank Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis, exploring market dynamics, trends, and competitive insights. The report provides the market challenges, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The scope encompasses diverse end-users, with a focus on the segments, projecting its growth rate and key drivers. The report explores various aspects of the Blood and Organ Bank market.
Blood and Organ Bank Market Dynamics
The blood and organ bank industry has experienced a massive transformation in recent years. The reduction in the demand for blood products due to advanced medical technology and a shift towards minimally invasive surgeries. Efficiency is the main trend as blood banks make efforts to both maintain market share by volume sales and the quality and safety of their product.
Blood and Organ Bank Market Regional Analysis
North America holds the largest Blood and Organ Bank Market share in the year 2023 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The U.S. alone has 120,000 people in the country who need new organs each year, thus increasing the necessity of blood and organ banks to deliver and meet this demand.
Blood and Organ Bank Market Segmentation
By Product
Blood banking - nonumbilical cord blood
Blood banking - umbilical cord blood
Organ banking
Tissue banking
Bone marrow banking
Other banking
By End-User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Blood Banks
Others
Blood and Organ Bank’s Key Players include
BioLife Plasma Services
CSL Plasma
Octapharma Plasma
Sanquin
Interstate Blood Bank
