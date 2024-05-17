Molded Pulp Packaging Market Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook
The global molded pulp packaging market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027, growing at 4.3% cagr during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2024 ) The report "Molded Pulp Packaging Market by Molded Type (Thickwall, Transfer Molded, Thermoformed Fiber and Processed Pulp), Product Type (Trays, Clamshells, Cups, Plates, Bowls), End-Use, Source (Wood Pulp and Non Wood Pulp), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The global molded pulp packaging market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027, growing at 4.3% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Molded Pulp Packaging Market”
213 - Market Data Tables
50 - Figures
238 - Pages
Transfer molded type segment accounted for the largest share during forecast period
This type of molded packaging is manufactured using one forming mold and one transfer mold with product wall thickness ranging nearly 1/8 to 3/16 inches, which is 3mm to 5mm. Similar to thick wall packaging, transfer molded packaging also has one smooth side. This type of packaging is most commonly used in manufacturing egg cartons, trays, serving trays, as well as fruits and food products in the food service industry.
Non-wood pulp segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during forecast period
The non-wood pulp is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during forecast period due to factors such as depletion of wood resources for paper production, limited availability of raw materials from wood source, and environmental concerns. The non-wood pulp is generally in the form of agricultural food crop residues, grasses, and trea leaves that do not have immediate applications. It is processed and used as an excellent alternative for wood pulp, offering the same benefits.
Bowl segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during forecast period in terms of value
Molded fiber bowls are another form of plates with close-mouth openings. These bowls are perfect for sophisticated buffets, picnics in parks, and to serve liquid & semi-liquid food items. They are widely used in food service packaging for various applications as they are easy to handle, stable, and sturdy.
Food packaging end use segment accounted for the largest share of the market during forecast period
The food sector also requires protective packaging during the storage, handling, and transportation of products to end users. Molded fiber pulp packaging offers protective packaging (which is necessary while transporting products) that have varying strengths—extremely fragile to rugged products. It provides excellent protection against moisture and shock & compression damage during the shipment of products.
Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global molded fiber pulp packaging market
The Asia Pacific region represented the largest market for molded fiber pulp packaging in 2021 and is further projected to maintain this position over the forecast period. Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, Australia, and Japan are considered for the study of the molded fiber pulp packaging market. These countries are projected to witness steady increase in consumption between 2022 and 2027.
Key factors such as industrialization, rise in Internet utilization, increase in manufacturing activities, rise in disposable income, increase in consumption levels of sustainable & recyclable packaging material, and growth in e-retail sales are expected to drive demand for the market during the forecast period.
Molded Pulp Packaging Market Key Players
There are different players that operate in the molded fiber pulp packaging market. The major market players include Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Sonoco Products Co. (US), Brodrene Hartmann A/S (Denmark), Genpak LLC (US), UFP Technologies (US), Sabert Corporation (US), Fabri-Kal (US), and Pro-Pac Packaging (Australia) among others. Various strategies, such as new product launch, expansion, and product development are adopted by several players to gain a competitive edge to increase their global footprint and sustain growth in the molded fiber pulp packaging market.
