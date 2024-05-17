Egg Processing Market Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Leading Players
The global egg processing market is expected to reach USD 47.2 billion by 2029, with an estimated value of USD 37.5 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2029.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2024 ) The global egg processing market is expected to reach USD 47.2 billion by 2029, with an estimated value of USD 37.5 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2029. This growth surge is primarily attributed to several key factors, such as consumers are increasing awareness of the nutritional value of eggs, which are rich in protein, vitamins, and essential minerals. This drives the demand for both fresh and processed egg products. The food industry heavily relies on egg products for various applications, such as baking, pasta production, sauces, and dressings. The growth of the food industry, particularly in bakery and confectionery segments, directly translates to increased demand for processed eggs. In October 2018, the American Egg Board (AEB) is celebrating World Egg Day by highlighting the egg industry’s commitment to “sustainable nutrition.” This means providing high-quality protein while minimizing environmental impact. Egg farmers are working to reduce their use of land and water, while also making eggs affordable and accessible to people around the world. Studies have shown that eggs can significantly improve health outcomes in children, especially in areas with limited access to nutritious food.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124810046
Drivers:The expansion of the food and beverage industry catalyzes growth in the egg processing market
The expansive functionality of egg products, offering attributes such as whipping, thickening, and emulsification, positions them as invaluable components transcending various food sectors. In the realm of bakery and confectionery, eggs serve multifaceted roles, including binding, providing moisture, and acting as natural leavening, contributing to the structural integrity, texture, and flavors of baked goods. According to the International Pasta Organization Secretariat General c/o Unione Italiana Food (IPO), global past consumption reaching 16 million tons in 2020 signifies a substantial market for eggs as binding ingredients and natural color enhancers. This statistic underscores the widespread adoption of eggs in pasta manufacturing, contributing to the creation of smooth texture and golden appearance in the final product.
The burgeoning food and beverage industry drives the growth of the egg processing market. As restaurants, bakeries, and manufacturers churn out an ever-increasing variety of products, their demand for processed egg ingredients such as liquid eggs, egg whites, and yolks. This surge is driven by several factors including convenience and efficiency in food preparation, consistent quality and functionality in baked goods, and the versatility of eggs in various recipes. Additionally, the rising popularity of convenience food and ready-to-eat meals further fuels the demand for processed eggs, as they offer a pre-measured and easily incorporated ingredient. Furthermore, the growing health consciousness among consumers is driving the demand for egg-based products perceived as natural and protein-rich. Finally, the expansion of the food service industry, with its extensive use of pre-cooked and pre-processed egg products, contributes significantly to the market’s growth.
Dietary supplements are one of the fastest-growing food processing and manufacturing end-use Application Segments During the Forecast Period.
Processed egg products, such as powders, are increasingly being used in dietary supplements due to their rich nutritional profile and potential health benefits. According to the article provided by EurekAlert in September 2022, malnutrition affects millions, especially children, in Africa. Egg powder could be a powerful tool to combat malnutrition in children, especially in areas where fresh eggs are scarce. While it lacks some essential fatty acids compared to fresh eggs, it packs a punch of vitamins, amino acids, and trace elements. Plus, it boasts a long shelf life, easy transport, and simple preparation, making it ideal for distribution in deprived areas. A study by the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology confirms its potential, showing that adding egg powder equivalent to one egg daily can significantly reduce underweight and stunting in children. This research highlights the potential of egg powder as a readily available and effective dietary supplement for tackling malnutrition in vulnerable populations.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=124810046
Europe accounts for the second-most dominant position within the egg processing market throughout the forecast period.
According to the European Commission in 2023, the European Union (EU) has over 350 million laying hens, producing nearly 6.7 million tons of eggs annually. France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are the top producers, accounting for more than half the EU’s production. Processed egg products are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, driven by growing consumer concerns about animal welfare and environmental impact are pushing egg processors to adopt more sustainable practices, such as sourcing eggs from cage-free hens and using recyclable packaging. However, adapting to evolving consumer preferences and addressing welfare concerns are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.
According to the European Union in 2022, an estimated 2 million tons of eggs will be used for the egg processing industry. These products offer convenience, extended shelf life, and consistent quality, making them popular in foodservice, bakeries, and manufacturing industries. Additionally, innovation in processing technologies and product development will be crucial for the industry to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics. Major players in the European egg processing market include Interovo Egg Group BV (Netherlands), IGRECA (France), Eurovo Srl (Italy), and Avril SCA (France). The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many regional players, and key players require high R&D investments to cater to changing consumer demands.
Prominent industry players, including Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (US), Rose Acre Farms (US), Ovobel Foods Limited (India), SKMEgg.com (India), Interovo Egg Group BV (Netherlands), IGRECA (France), Eurovo Srl (Italy), Avril SCA (France), Rembrandt Foods (US), and Hillandale Farms (US), wield substantial influence in the egg processing market. These entities boast robust manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution networks across pivotal regions such as North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific, ensuring a widespread presence and accessibility of their products.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124810046
Drivers:The expansion of the food and beverage industry catalyzes growth in the egg processing market
The expansive functionality of egg products, offering attributes such as whipping, thickening, and emulsification, positions them as invaluable components transcending various food sectors. In the realm of bakery and confectionery, eggs serve multifaceted roles, including binding, providing moisture, and acting as natural leavening, contributing to the structural integrity, texture, and flavors of baked goods. According to the International Pasta Organization Secretariat General c/o Unione Italiana Food (IPO), global past consumption reaching 16 million tons in 2020 signifies a substantial market for eggs as binding ingredients and natural color enhancers. This statistic underscores the widespread adoption of eggs in pasta manufacturing, contributing to the creation of smooth texture and golden appearance in the final product.
The burgeoning food and beverage industry drives the growth of the egg processing market. As restaurants, bakeries, and manufacturers churn out an ever-increasing variety of products, their demand for processed egg ingredients such as liquid eggs, egg whites, and yolks. This surge is driven by several factors including convenience and efficiency in food preparation, consistent quality and functionality in baked goods, and the versatility of eggs in various recipes. Additionally, the rising popularity of convenience food and ready-to-eat meals further fuels the demand for processed eggs, as they offer a pre-measured and easily incorporated ingredient. Furthermore, the growing health consciousness among consumers is driving the demand for egg-based products perceived as natural and protein-rich. Finally, the expansion of the food service industry, with its extensive use of pre-cooked and pre-processed egg products, contributes significantly to the market’s growth.
Dietary supplements are one of the fastest-growing food processing and manufacturing end-use Application Segments During the Forecast Period.
Processed egg products, such as powders, are increasingly being used in dietary supplements due to their rich nutritional profile and potential health benefits. According to the article provided by EurekAlert in September 2022, malnutrition affects millions, especially children, in Africa. Egg powder could be a powerful tool to combat malnutrition in children, especially in areas where fresh eggs are scarce. While it lacks some essential fatty acids compared to fresh eggs, it packs a punch of vitamins, amino acids, and trace elements. Plus, it boasts a long shelf life, easy transport, and simple preparation, making it ideal for distribution in deprived areas. A study by the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology confirms its potential, showing that adding egg powder equivalent to one egg daily can significantly reduce underweight and stunting in children. This research highlights the potential of egg powder as a readily available and effective dietary supplement for tackling malnutrition in vulnerable populations.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=124810046
Europe accounts for the second-most dominant position within the egg processing market throughout the forecast period.
According to the European Commission in 2023, the European Union (EU) has over 350 million laying hens, producing nearly 6.7 million tons of eggs annually. France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are the top producers, accounting for more than half the EU’s production. Processed egg products are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, driven by growing consumer concerns about animal welfare and environmental impact are pushing egg processors to adopt more sustainable practices, such as sourcing eggs from cage-free hens and using recyclable packaging. However, adapting to evolving consumer preferences and addressing welfare concerns are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.
According to the European Union in 2022, an estimated 2 million tons of eggs will be used for the egg processing industry. These products offer convenience, extended shelf life, and consistent quality, making them popular in foodservice, bakeries, and manufacturing industries. Additionally, innovation in processing technologies and product development will be crucial for the industry to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics. Major players in the European egg processing market include Interovo Egg Group BV (Netherlands), IGRECA (France), Eurovo Srl (Italy), and Avril SCA (France). The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many regional players, and key players require high R&D investments to cater to changing consumer demands.
Prominent industry players, including Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (US), Rose Acre Farms (US), Ovobel Foods Limited (India), SKMEgg.com (India), Interovo Egg Group BV (Netherlands), IGRECA (France), Eurovo Srl (Italy), Avril SCA (France), Rembrandt Foods (US), and Hillandale Farms (US), wield substantial influence in the egg processing market. These entities boast robust manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution networks across pivotal regions such as North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific, ensuring a widespread presence and accessibility of their products.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results