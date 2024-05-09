Biosurfactants Market Size, Trends, Latest Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2028
Biosurfactants Market by Type (Sophorolipids, Rhamnolipids, Lipopeptides), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agriculture Chemicals), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2024 ) The report "Biosurfactants Market by Type (Sophorolipids, Rhamnolipids, Lipopeptides), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agriculture Chemicals), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028" the biosurfactants market is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
Based on type, the biosurfactants market is segmented as glycolipids and lipopeptides. Glycolipids accounted for largest market share, in terms of value, in 2022. Glycolipids is further sub-segmented into rhamnolipids and sophorolipids. Sophorolipids are the most common type of glycolipids used to manufacture biosurfactants. Due to their adaptability and eco-friendliness, sophorolipids have drawn attention. These compounds are used in many different industries, including as biotechnology, cosmetics, medicines, and environmental remediation.
Based on application, the biosurfactants market is segmented as detergents, personal care, food processing, agriculture chemicals, and others. Detergents accounted for the largest market share in biosurfactants market, in terms of value, in 2022. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are seeking cleaning products that are biodegradable and less harmful to the environment. This trend is likely to drive the continued use of biosurfactants in detergent formulations. Various governments and regulatory bodies throughout the world are advocating the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable surfactants. Manufacturers are encouraged to incorporate biosurfactants into their formulas.
Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest market share, both in terms of value and volume, in 2022. Some of the world's harshest environmental laws are found in European nations. The need for environmentally friendly products, such as biosurfactants that are biodegradable and less hazardous to the environment, has increased as a result. Green technologies and sustainability have garnered a lot of support from businesses and consumers throughout Europe. This has resulted in a demand for eco-friendly goods, such as biosurfactant-based detergents, cosmetics, and other goods.
Biosurfactants Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Deugan Biosurfactant Supplier (China), Biotensidon GmbH (Germany), Saraya Co., Ltd (Japan), Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daqing VICTEX Industries Co., Ltd., (China), Jeneil Biotech, Inc. (US), BASF SE (US), Holiferm Limited (UK), and Solvay S.A. (Belgium). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies.
