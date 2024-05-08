Agricultural Biologicals Market: Size, Revenue, Trends, Research Report
The Agricultural Biologicals Market is estimated at USD 14.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8%.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2024 ) Agricultural Biologicals Market Overview
The Agricultural Biologicals Market refers to the sector of agriculture that focuses on the use of biological agents or substances derived from natural sources, such as microorganisms, plant extracts, and beneficial insects, to enhance crop productivity, improve soil health, and manage pests and diseases. These biologicals are used as alternatives or supplements to conventional chemical-based agricultural inputs like pesticides and fertilizers. The agricultural biologicals market is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2028 from USD 14.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period in terms of value.
The market encompasses a wide range of products, including biopesticides, biofertilizers, biostimulants, and microbial inoculants, which are applied to seeds, soil, or plants directly. These products offer several advantages over traditional agrochemicals, such as being environmentally friendly, reducing chemical residues in food, promoting sustainable farming practices, and improving long-term soil fertility.
Agricultural Biologicals Market Growth
The Agricultural Biologicals Market has been experiencing robust growth in recent years due to several key factors. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for organic and sustainably produced food products. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental and health impacts of conventional farming practices, leading to a greater preference for products grown using natural and biological inputs.
Additionally, stringent regulations on chemical pesticides and fertilizers in many regions have prompted farmers to seek alternative solutions for crop protection and soil management. Agricultural biologicals offer a viable alternative, as they are often perceived as safer and more environmentally friendly than synthetic chemicals.
Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology and microbial science have led to the development of more effective and targeted biological products. These innovations have expanded the range of applications for agricultural biologicals, making them increasingly attractive to farmers looking to improve crop yields and quality while minimizing adverse environmental effects.
Agricultural Biologicals Market Trends
Increasing Demand for Organic and Sustainable Agriculture: Consumer awareness of environmental and health concerns associated with conventional farming practices is driving demand for organic and sustainably produced food. Agricultural biologicals, which are perceived as safer and more environmentally friendly alternatives to chemical inputs, are experiencing growing demand as a result.
Regulatory Support and Policy Initiatives: Governments around the world are implementing regulations to restrict the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, as well as providing support for sustainable agriculture practices. This regulatory environment is creating favorable conditions for the growth of the Agricultural Biologicals Market, as farmers seek compliant alternatives to traditional agrochemicals.
Technological Advancements: Advances in biotechnology and microbial science are leading to the development of more effective and targeted biological products. These innovations are expanding the range of applications for agricultural biologicals, improving their efficacy, and driving market growth.
Focus on Soil Health: There is a growing recognition of the importance of soil health and microbial diversity in agricultural ecosystems. Agricultural biologicals such as biofertilizers and soil inoculants are gaining popularity as they help improve soil fertility, nutrient cycling, and overall soil health.
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Practices: Integrated Pest Management approaches, which combine biological, cultural, and chemical control methods, are becoming increasingly popular among farmers. Agricultural biologicals play a crucial role in IPM strategies by providing effective and sustainable pest and disease management solutions.
South America to boost market growth during the forecast period
Due to the vast agricultural lands in South America, there is a growing awareness and concern regarding the environmental impact of conventional agricultural practices. To address these concerns, there is an increasing demand for agricultural biologicals as they provide more sustainable alternatives by reducing the reliance on synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. These biological products are derived from naturally occurring substances like beneficial microorganisms, plant extracts, and biopesticides, which contribute to improved soil health, biodiversity, and overall ecosystem sustainability. Additionally, South American countries are significant exporters of agricultural commodities, and to meet the stringent regulations of international markets, particularly in Europe and North America, farmers are adopting agricultural biologicals as a sustainable and residue-free alternative to conventional agrochemicals.
The key players in this region include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Corteva Agriscience (US) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the agricultural biologicals market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
