Beyond Limits: MarketsandMarkets™ Forecasts Robust Growth in Industrial Coatings Market from 2022 to 2028
Industrial Coatings Market by Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Fluoropolymer), Technology (Solventborne Coatings, Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End-Use Industry (General Industrial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2024 ) The report " Industrial Coatings Market by Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Fluoropolymer), Technology (Solventborne Coatings, Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End-Use Industry (General Industrial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028 " The global industrial coatings market size was USD 108.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 129.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
Acrylic resin type industrial coatings accounted for a largest share of the overall industrial coatings market, in terms of volume, in 2022. The demand for acrylic resin-based industrial coatings is notably high, primarily within the automotive sector, driven by strict environmental guidelines and the exceptional corrosion resistance these coatings offer. Besides automotive applications, consumer appliances represent a significant end-use sector for these coatings. Acrylic resin-based coatings are also prevalent in wood treatments, transportation, marine settings, and various general industrial applications.
The solventborne coatings technology segment is estimated to account a largest share in 2022 terms of volume. The development of the developing electrical & electronics, rail, and marine industries is what is driving the market for solvent-borne coatings. Particularly in countries like Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, India, and Singapore, foreign investments have fueled economic expansion and the rise of a variety of industries, including general manufacturing. Over the projected term, it is expected that these patterns would increase demand for industrial coatings.
General industrial end-use industry dominated the overall industrial coatings market, in terms of volume, in 2022. The general industrial coatings market is associated with several industries and has a wide range of end users. Increases in infrastructure, global GDP, population, living standards, and the building sector are the main factors propelling the general industrial coatings market.
Asia Pacific is the leading market for industrial coatings market. The Asia Pacific region witnesses a surge in the demand for luxury automobiles owing to the rising purchasing capacity of consumers. Simultaneously, substantial investments in the automotive sector within the region propel the need for powder and waterborne coatings. This robust growth in Asia Pacific primarily arises from its high economic growth rate and significant investments in sectors like marine, automotive, consumer goods, appliances, construction, and furniture. Moreover, manufacturers are relocating their operations to this region due to cost-effective production methods and the opportunity to cater more efficiently to the burgeoning local market.
Industrial Coatings Market Key Players
The key players following the strategies between 2018 to 2022, Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coatings Systems LLC. (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), PPG Industries Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US). The companies are majorly following product launch, merger & acquisition, and investment & expansion as the strategy to grow and expand the market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
