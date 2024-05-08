Global Ready-to-Drink Pea Protein-based Beverages Market is projected to reach the value of USD $125.55 million by 2030
Ready-to-Drink Pea Protein-based Beverages Market Research Report - Segmented By Flavor (Plain, Chocolate, Mango, Strawberry, Vanilla, Others); Source (Green Pea, Yellow Split Pea); Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, E-co
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Ready-to-Drink Pea Protein-based Beverages Market was valued at USD $83.50 million and is projected to reach a market size of USD $125.55 million by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.
The ready-to-drink (RTD) pea protein-based beverages market has been steadily growing, driven by a long-term market driver: the increasing consumer demand for plant-based and protein-rich alternatives to traditional dairy products. Pea protein-based beverages offer a viable alternative for consumers seeking plant-based options due to health, ethical, or dietary considerations. This long-term trend towards plant-based diets has fueled the growth of the RTD pea protein-based beverages market over the years.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a notable impact on the ready-to-drink pea protein-based beverages market. During the pandemic, there was a surge in consumer interest in health and wellness products, including plant-based beverages. The focus on immunity-boosting and nutritious products led to increased sales of pea protein-based beverages as consumers sought functional and convenient options. However, disruptions in the supply chain and distribution channels posed challenges for manufacturers, impacting market growth. Despite these challenges, the market demonstrated resilience and adaptation to changing consumer behaviors during the pandemic
In the short term, a key market driver for ready-to-drink pea protein-based beverages is the rising popularity of vegan and flexitarian diets. As more consumers adopt plant-based lifestyles for health and sustainability reasons, there is a growing demand for convenient and nutritious plant-based beverages like pea protein-based drinks. This short-term driver is complemented by an emerging opportunity in the sports nutrition sector. Pea protein is gaining traction as a preferred source of plant-based protein among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, presenting an opportunity for manufacturers to target this niche market segment.
Alongside these drivers, a notable trend observed in the industry is product diversification and innovation. Manufacturers are introducing new flavors, formulations, and packaging formats to cater to diverse consumer preferences and enhance market appeal. This trend reflects the growing demand for variety and customization in the RTD pea protein-based beverages market, as consumers seek exciting and enjoyable alternatives to traditional beverages.
Market Segmentation:
By Flavor: Plain, Chocolate, Mango, Strawberry, Vanilla, Others
In the market segmented by flavor, the largest subsegment is Chocolate-flavored ready-to-drink pea protein-based beverages. Chocolate remains a popular flavor choice among consumers, especially for plant-based beverages, due to its indulgent and familiar taste profile. The availability of chocolate-flavored pea protein drinks in various formats contributes to its dominance in this market segment. On the other hand, the fastest-growing subsegment within this category is Mango-flavored ready-to-drink pea protein-based beverages. The tropical and refreshing appeal of mango flavor appeals to a broad audience seeking unique and exotic beverage options, driving rapid growth in this segment.
By Source: Green Pea, Yellow Split Pea
Moving to the market segmented by source, the largest subsegment is Green Pea-based ready-to-drink pea protein beverages. Green pea is a commonly used source for pea protein extraction, offering nutritional benefits and a mild flavor profile that is well-suited for beverage formulations. The widespread availability and versatility of green pea as a protein source contribute to its dominance in this market segment. Conversely, the fastest-growing subsegment within this category is Yellow Split Pea-based ready-to-drink pea protein beverages. Yellow split pea is gaining traction due to its high protein content and functional properties, attracting interest from manufacturers and consumers seeking alternative plant-based protein sources.
By Distribution channel: Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, E-commerce, Others
In terms of market segmentation by distribution channel, the largest subsegment is Supermarkets/Hypermarkets. Supermarkets and hypermarkets serve as key retail outlets for ready-to-drink pea protein-based beverages, offering a wide selection of products to a diverse consumer base. The convenience and accessibility of these retail channels contribute to their dominance in distributing pea protein beverages. On the other hand, the fastest-growing subsegment within this category is E-commerce. E-commerce platforms have experienced exponential growth, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers increasingly prefer online shopping for convenience and safety. The ease of purchasing pea protein beverages online and the availability of niche products contribute to the rapid growth of this distribution channel.
Regional Analysis:
The largest region in terms of market share is North America. North America leads as the largest market for ready-to-drink pea protein-based beverages due to factors such as increasing consumer interest in plant-based products, strong demand for functional beverages, and well-established distribution channels. The region's health-conscious population and preference for sustainable and nutritious beverages contribute to its dominance in this market segment. On the other hand, the fastest-growing region for ready-to-drink pea protein-based beverages is Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid market growth driven by rising consumer awareness of plant-based nutrition, growing disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences towards healthier alternatives.
Latest Industry Developments:
• One trend among companies is the diversification of product offerings to cater to diverse consumer preferences. This trend involves introducing new flavors beyond traditional options like chocolate and vanilla, such as mango, strawberry, and other innovative blends. By expanding flavor varieties, companies aim to attract a broader customer base and capture market share among consumers seeking unique and appealing beverage options.
• Collaborations with other industry players, suppliers, and retailers are becoming increasingly common as companies seek to leverage synergies and expand market reach. Partnerships enable access to new distribution channels and customer segments, facilitating market penetration and brand visibility. Recent collaborations between beverage manufacturers and retail chains have resulted in strategic placement and promotion of pea protein-based beverages, driving sales and enhancing market share.
• Another notable trend is the emphasis on health and sustainability in product positioning. Companies are highlighting the nutritional benefits of pea protein, such as its high protein content, amino acid profile, and plant-based nature. Moreover, brands are adopting sustainable packaging solutions and sourcing practices to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. This trend reflects a broader shift towards ethical and transparent business practices, enhancing brand loyalty and market competitiveness.
