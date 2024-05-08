Mapping the Growth Trajectory of the Aircraft Seating Market to Attain $11.2 Billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.8%
Aircraft Seating Market by Seat Type (Passenger Seat, Pilot, & Crew Seat), Platform (Narrow Body, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jet, Commercial Helicopter, Light Aircraft, UAM), End-User, Seat Material, Standard and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2024 ) The Global Aircraft Seating Market Size is estimated to grow to USD 11.2 billion by 2029, from USD 8.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2029. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seating market in 2024. The aircraft seating market, a pivotal segment within the aerospace industry, refers to the integration of seats in aircraft. This dynamic market is characterized by unique drivers and lucrative opportunities shaping its trajectory. Key drivers include technological advancements in aircraft seats, compliance with rigorous safety standards, and the burgeoning demand for enhanced efficiency. Aircraft seats manufacturers stand at the nexus of innovation as they navigate the evolving landscape of regulatory requirements and collaborate with aerospace giants like Boeing and Airbus.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=906
Based on end user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on the end user, the aircraft seating market has been segmented into OEM, MRO and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment in the aircraft seating market is propelled by the demand for seat replacements post-original equipment installation. Airlines seek to enhance passenger comfort, adhere to evolving safety regulations, and modernize cabin aesthetics without incurring the cost of entirely new aircraft. This drive is fueled by a combination of factors including aging seat fleets, technological advancements in seating design, and the need for efficient maintenance solutions. Moreover, the aftermarket offers airlines flexibility in customizing seating configurations to optimize cabin space and accommodate evolving passenger preferences, ultimately driving growth and innovation in the aircraft seating industry.
Based on platform, the regional transport aircraft segment is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on the platform, the market is further divided into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, business jet, general aviation, commercial helicopter, and UAM. Regional transport aircraft to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% till 2029. The regional transport aircraft seating market is thriving due to rising demand for regional air travel, advancements in aircraft technology, and regulatory emphasis on passenger safety and comfort. These factors drive the need for efficient and modern seating solutions to accommodate increasing passenger volumes and improve operational efficiency.
Based on region, the Latin America is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on region, the aircrafts seating market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The Latin America region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period. The Latin America region in the aircraft seating market is experiencing growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, expanding economies in the region are fueling demand for air travel, leading to increased orders for aircraft and subsequent demand for seating solutions. Secondly, rising tourism and business travel within Latin America are driving airlines to invest in comfortable and innovative seating options to attract passengers. Additionally, government initiatives to improve aviation infrastructure and connectivity are further bolstering the demand for aircraft seating.
Key Market Players:
Major players in the aircraft seating companies include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Safran (France), RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), ZIM Aircraft Seating GmbH (Germany), Stelia Aerospace (France) to enhance their presence in the market. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the aircraft seating market.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=906
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=906
Based on end user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on the end user, the aircraft seating market has been segmented into OEM, MRO and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment in the aircraft seating market is propelled by the demand for seat replacements post-original equipment installation. Airlines seek to enhance passenger comfort, adhere to evolving safety regulations, and modernize cabin aesthetics without incurring the cost of entirely new aircraft. This drive is fueled by a combination of factors including aging seat fleets, technological advancements in seating design, and the need for efficient maintenance solutions. Moreover, the aftermarket offers airlines flexibility in customizing seating configurations to optimize cabin space and accommodate evolving passenger preferences, ultimately driving growth and innovation in the aircraft seating industry.
Based on platform, the regional transport aircraft segment is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on the platform, the market is further divided into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, business jet, general aviation, commercial helicopter, and UAM. Regional transport aircraft to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% till 2029. The regional transport aircraft seating market is thriving due to rising demand for regional air travel, advancements in aircraft technology, and regulatory emphasis on passenger safety and comfort. These factors drive the need for efficient and modern seating solutions to accommodate increasing passenger volumes and improve operational efficiency.
Based on region, the Latin America is estimated to have the second largest CAGR from 2024 to 2029
Based on region, the aircrafts seating market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The Latin America region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period. The Latin America region in the aircraft seating market is experiencing growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, expanding economies in the region are fueling demand for air travel, leading to increased orders for aircraft and subsequent demand for seating solutions. Secondly, rising tourism and business travel within Latin America are driving airlines to invest in comfortable and innovative seating options to attract passengers. Additionally, government initiatives to improve aviation infrastructure and connectivity are further bolstering the demand for aircraft seating.
Key Market Players:
Major players in the aircraft seating companies include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Safran (France), RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), ZIM Aircraft Seating GmbH (Germany), Stelia Aerospace (France) to enhance their presence in the market. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the aircraft seating market.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=906
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results