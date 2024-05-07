Timmy's Wish: Lessons from Heaven
Timmy’s Wish is the moving true story of how one life and one wish inspired Timmy’s brother, his family and a community—and continued to do so through his lessons from heaven.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2024 ) Denver, CO and New York City, NY – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new memoir by Richard Kirk. Timmy’s Wish: Lessons from Heaven is the poignant yet uplifting story of the author’s little brother, Timmy, who becomes a beacon of faith for his family and his community.
As a response to a school writing prompt, Timmy professes his desire to inspire a love of God for those who will follow him. His “Wish” reflects his deep and enduring connection with his Catholic faith and his purpose for his life. A few months later he is diagnosed with a brain tumor, which begins a painful journey through the debilitating effects of medical treatment and ultimately claims his life at the young age of twelve.
Timmy’s Wish is told through the lens of his older brother, who deals with doubts about his faith and his own purpose, as everything he once counted on now comes into question after Timmy’s death. The Wish becomes a brother’s guide back to faith and his calling through Timmy’s remarkable and impactful life, the strength of his family and the community’s overwhelming support.
In recognition of the many families and individuals who are faced with similar challenges, the book offers resources for family care services for pediatric cancer and options for handling the grief that inevitably comes with this traumatic experience.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7087-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7088-7 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $31.95
Genre: MEMOIR
About the Author: Richard Kirk is a retired educator. After serving nearly forty years as a teacher, coach and school administrator, he has returned to the classroom and currently serves as an Adjunct Instructor of Education at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey. He also coaches high school basketball. Richard is married to Cynthia, a first-grade teacher. They have two daughters, Sarah and Shannon, and live in Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey.
