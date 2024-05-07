Band of Tears: Emerald Saga
Unearthed memories from beyond the grave fuel Band of Tears: Emerald Saga—a unique thriller that delivers the raw essence of human nature. It's the haunting story of lives woven together through reincarnation, and the human soul's need to be remembered…an
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Chicago, IL – From the gritty, coal-dense air of Ellis Island to the foggy shoreline of Al Capone’s mansion in Wisconsin, the consequences of gruesome choices made in the past reveal themselves in this dreamscape world of desire, lust, incest, insanity and murder. Patricia Vuillemot’s Band of Tears: Emerald Saga follows two previous novels, Band of Tears and Band of Tears: Obsidian Saga, which was an Outskirts Press EVVY book award nominee.
Emerald Saga completes the first 60 years of the saga and brings the reader to the 1980s Chicago financial greed revolution. All three novels (with a fourth on the way!) have been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Theresa is an exquisitely beautiful investigative reporter for the Chicago Daily Watch, but her perfect world is shaken when she finds that her handsome, charming husband is physically abusive—and has ties to the mafia. After a nasty divorce, Theresa escapes Chicago and rents a lakeside cabin in Wisconsin. There she finds a golden ring and is startled to discover that she is able to glimpse scenes from the past. Her flashbacks reveal the private details of Al Capone's life as seen through the eyes of a victim of the Chicago mob. From the grimy streets of 1920s Chicago to Al Capone's luxurious mansion in Wisconsin, Theresa's journey takes her on a path that only fate can execute. Is the discovery of the band of tears the end—or the beginning of a new life?
“…heart-pounding action and unexpected revelations, keeping you engaged and eager to uncover the next piece of the puzzle.” —R.J. Maretta
“Prepare to embark on a captivating journey through the streets of Chicago’s lawless prohibition era to the Northwoods of Wisconsin in the 1980s. Just like the two books before, this book delves into family, greed, violence and lust that span decades. The storyline was so bold it defied the constraints of time and the finality of death. Couldn’t put it down!” —The University Book Reviews Pelton Rexnord
“The narrative skillfully weaves together moments of reflection, heart-pounding action and unexpected revelations, keeping you engaged and eager to uncover the next piece of the puzzle.” —R. Joseph Maretta
Learn more about the author at BandOfTearsEmeraldSaga.
Deftly constructed at 516 pages, Band of Tears: Emerald Saga is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1271-9 Format: 5 x 8 paperback Retail: $36.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Fantasy / Historical
About the Author: A native of Illinois, Patricia Vuillemot makes her home on an acre of country land outside of Chicago with her husband and children.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
