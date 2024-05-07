Water-Based Coatings Market to reach USD 117.59 Bn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 6.78 percent for (2024-2030)
Water-Based Coatings Market was valued at USD 74.29 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 117.59 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.78% over the forecast period 2024-2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Water-Based Coatings Market” was valued at USD 74.29 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 117.59 Bn by 2030.
Water-Based Coatings Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report on Water-Based Coatings offers complete analyses using quantitative methods, these aspects such as market dimensions, pricing, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain dynamics, investments, and other critical factors, alongside future projections.
Water-Based Coatings Market Dynamics
Water-borne coatings have various benefits such as such as good adhesion, ease of application, lower volatile organic compounds, low cost, high corrosion resistance, and improved weathering. Ecological concerns are playing an important role in the coatings industry.
Water-Based Coatings Market Regional Insights
APAC held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Factors such as the rapidly expanding automotive industry in China, India, South Korea, and Japan, favorable government policies, the growing building and construction sector, and changing lifestyles with increasing disposable incomes are driving the market growth in this region.
Water-Based Coatings Market Segmentation
By Product
Water-Soluble Paints
Emulsions Paints
Water-Based Alkyds
By Resin Type
Acrylic
Polyurethane
By End Users
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Paper & Packaging
Others
Water-Based Coatings Key Players include:
AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.)
BASF SE (Germany)
Berger Paints India Limited (India),
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nippon Paint Company Limited (Japan)
PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)
Rpm International Inc. (U.S.)
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Chemical and Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
Paints and Coatings Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 271.75 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.16 percent during the forecast period.
Thin Film Coatings Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 33.21 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Chemical and Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
