Ceramic Tiles Market Project Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Business Plan, Associated Costs
Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Porcelain, Glazed, Unglazed), Application (Floor Tiles, Internal Wall Tiles, External Wall Tiles) End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential), Finish (Matt, Gloss), Construction Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2024 ) The report "Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Porcelain, Glazed, Unglazed), Application (Floor Tiles, Internal Wall Tiles, External Wall Tiles) End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential), Finish (Matt, Gloss), Construction Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 "The global ceramic tiles market size was valued at USD 227.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 320.5 billion by 2027, growing at 7.1% cagr during the forecast period.
The Ceramic tiles market has been categorized based on type, such as Porcelain, Glazed and Unglazed. Porcelain tiles are ceramic tiles having a water absorption rate of 0.5% or lower. They are generally used as floor tiles. Ceramic tiles on which a liquefied layer of glass is added are called glazed tiles. Glazed ceramic tiles are simple to clean and maintain. They offer a shiny look to the place in which they are used. They provide better moisture and stain resistance. Unglazed tiles are scratch resistant and have better resistance to wear, tear, and damage.
The Ceramic tiles market can be segmented based on different applications i.e., Flooring, internal walls, external walls and Others. Ceramic tiles are water resistant, durable, have low maintenance and possess high strength due to which they are the best option for flooring material. Wall tiles are more delicate, thinner and smoother than floor tiles and they are used to alter the atmosphere of any room. They are used in interior walls of kitchens, storage areas, bathrooms, hospitals, laboratories etc. These tiles also provide stain resistance and odor resistance. The exterior wall tiles are made to survive the environmental conditions like sunlight, rain and humidity. The flooring segment dominates the ceramic tile market.
The Ceramic tiles market is divided into different end-use sectors, which include residential and non -residential segments. Tiles are widely used in kitchens, bathrooms, dining rooms, living rooms, and bedrooms in residences. The tiles are ideal for usage in kitchens and bathrooms due to their non slippery nature. Ceramic tiles are used in non-residential constructions like institutions, hospitals, malls, gymnasiums, auditoriums, offices, cinema theaters etc. Bigger size tiles are preferred in non-residential works. The residential segment dominated the ceramic tiles market.
The Ceramic tiles market is segmented on the basis of finish type as matt and gloss. Matt offers better scratch resistance and slip resistance due to which it is preferred in bathrooms and kitchens floors. Gloss on the other hand offers a bright finish and look. The market is also segmented as ceramic tiles required for new construction and those required for renovation.
The Ceramic tiles market is studied in six regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East &Africa, South America, and Oceania. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market and the largest consumer of Ceramic tiles globally. The growth in this region is led by growing developmental activities, economic expansion, and a growing population. This region presents a large customer base for construction activities due to increasing urbanization. In Europe, increased constructional and renovation activities are expected to drive the demand for Ceramic tiles in this region.
Ceramic Tiles Market Key Players
The demand for Ceramic tiles is furnished by global players manufacturing for various end-use sectors. Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of Ceramic Tiles are Mohawk Industries Inc. (US), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), RAK Ceramics (UAE), SCG Ceramics (Thailand), and Kajaria Ceramics (India). These companies, along with other regional companies, cater to the demand for ceramic tiles globally.
