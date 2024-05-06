Bio-Based Resin Market to reach USD 31.02 Mn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 11.8 percent for (2024-2030)
Bio-Based Resin Market was valued at USD 14.20 Mn in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 31.02 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.8%during a forecast period.
The total global market for the "Bio-Based Resin Market" was valued at USD 14.20 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 31.02 Bn by 2030.
Bio-Based Resin Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Bio-Based Resin Market covers qualitative and quantitative analyses, covering market dynamics, pricing, demand, and key factors influencing the industry. The methodology involves a blend of primary and secondary research, utilizing top-down and bottom-up approaches for comprehensive insights. This includes assessing market trends, forecasting, and rigorous data validation to ensure accuracy and reliability in the final report.
Bio-Based Resin Market Dynamics
The primary driver for the bio-based resin market is the increasing demand across sectors such as aerospace, wind energy, packaging, and paints and coatings. Government regulations favoring bio-based resins over synthetic ones further boost market growth. The emergence of new applications for bio-based resins presents additional market opportunities.
Bio-Based Resin Market Regional Insights
Europe maintained the leading market share and is poised to sustain this position in the forecast period. The market growth in Europe is propelled by the rising adoption of compostable bio-based waste bags and government incentives promoting biodegradable resins.
Bio-Based Resin Market Segmentation
By Product
Biodegradables
Non-biodegradables
Others
By End-User
Packaging
Construction
Automotive
Food & Beverage
Agriculture
Healthcare
Household and Consumable Goods
Others
Bio-Based Resin Key Players include:
DuPont Tate and Lyle
Wageningen UR
Archer Daniels Midland
John Deere
Braskem
Metabolix
Cereplast
Dow Chemical
BASF
Cargill Nature Works
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Bio-Based Resin Key Players include:
DuPont Tate and Lyle
Wageningen UR
Archer Daniels Midland
John Deere
Braskem
Metabolix
Cereplast
Dow Chemical
BASF
Cargill Nature Works
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
