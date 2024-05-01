Personal Protective Equipment Market to Surpass USD 69.4 Billion by 2028
personal protective equipment market size is projected to increase from USD 54.0 billion in 2023 to USD 69.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1%
The report "Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type (Hand & Arm Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot & Leg Protection), End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Firefighting, Food), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" The personal protective equipment market is estimated to grow from USD 54.0 billion in 2023 to USD 69.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value.
Based on type, the personal protective equipment market is segmented as hand & arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, eye & face protection, head protection, and others. Hand & arm protection stands out as the largest segment in terms of value, globally. This dominance is attributed to the rising demand for hand & arm protection, particularly in healthcare, manufacturing, and construction applications. Hand & arm protection equipment includes disposable gloves, reusable gloves, and others (wrist cuffs & armlet, elbow protectors, mitts, barrier creams). On the other hand, the protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, eye & face protection, head protection, and others segment is also experiencing rapid growth.
Based on end-use industry, the personal protective equipment industry has been categorized into various segments, including healthcare, manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, food, transportation, firefighting, and others. The others segment is sub-segmented into law enforcement, utilities, mining, military, and sports. Notably, the manufacturing segment emerged as the market leader in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position through 2028. Furthermore, the healthcare segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2023 and 2028. This remarkable growth and increase in demand in both the sectors are due to the presence of occupational hazards. In manufacturing, workers may encounter machinery, chemicals, and other physical risks, while healthcare professionals often deal with infectious diseases and biohazards. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is essential to mitigate these risks and protect employees.
Based on region, Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest growing market for personal protective equipment. This is primarily attributed to protecting the employees in key industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, food, transportation, firefighting, and others. On the other hand, the rising demand observed in emerging economies like China, India, and Japan also plays a crucial role.
Personal Protective Equipment Market Key Players
The personal protective equipment market is evolving, with major players playing a vital role in developing new and advanced products. Honeywell International Inc. (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Ansell Limited (Australia), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Radians Inc. (US), and MSA Safety Inc. (US) are key players in the personal protective equipment market. These players have adopted various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the market. These include new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, contracts, partnerships, and product development activities to further expand their presence in the personal protective equipment market.
