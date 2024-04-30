Methanol Market Project Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Business Plan, Associated Costs
The global methanol market was valued at USD 30.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.0 billion by 2028, growing at 4.2% cagr during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2024 ) The report "Methanol Market by Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative (Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME, Biodiesel), Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" The global methanol market was valued at USD 30.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.0 billion by 2028, growing at 4.2% cagr during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Methanol Market”
656 - Market Data Tables
60 - Figures
487 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=425
Based on feedstock, natural gas accounted for the largest market share of the overall market
The increasing demand for natural gas as a feedstock from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, solvents, pharmaceuticals, appliances, packaging, and insulation is propelling the growth of this market. As it provides the carbon and hydrogen necessary for the synthesis of methanol, natural gas is an essential feedstock for the manufacturing of methanol. It is an attractive option for large-scale methanol production since it is an abundant and affordable supply of hydrocarbons.
Based on derivative, the formaldehyde segment accounted for the largest market share of the overall market share
The growing construction sector in developing economies of Asia Pacific, South America, Africa, and some parts of Europe is expected to increase the demand for formaldehyde from methanol. The formaldehyde is important segment of the methanol value chain. Through the process of oxidation, formaldehyde can be produced from methanol. Formaldehyde is a crucial intermediate chemical that has numerous uses in the plastics, resins, textile, and pharmaceutical industries.
Based on the sub-derivative, the UF/PF resins segment accounted for the largest market share of the overall market
Excellent adhesive qualities, high strength, and resistance to water, heat, and chemicals are all characteristics of UF/PF resin. It is widely utilised in many different applications, such as coatings, adhesives, laminates, moulded products, and wood-based panels (such as particleboard, plywood, and MDF). The synthesis of UF/PF resin uses formaldehyde that is generated from methanol, highlighting the potential of methanol as a feedstock in the production of chemical goods with added value.
Based on end-use industries automotive segment accounted for the largest market share of the overall market
The growth in the automotive industry is due to the increasing demand for vehicle development and mounting demand for consumer goods such as automobiles. Methanol is added to petrol as an additive to boost performance and cut pollutants. Its oxygenating qualities improve combustion, lower carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon emissions, and lessen engine knock. Additionally, used for petrol antifreeze contain methanol.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=425
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Methanol market
China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for Methanol in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of methanol in the construction, automotive and electronics industries has boosted the market growth. One of the important methanol user in the Asia Pacific region is India. The manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and biodiesel in India is what predominantly drives the country's methanol usage. Methanol is widely used in India's chemical sector, particularly in the manufacture of resins and solvents.
Methanol Market Key Players
Methanex Corporation (Canada), HELM Proman Methanol AG, SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (China), Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC) (Iran), Celanese Corporation (Texas), BASF SE (Germany), and PETRONAS (Malaysia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), LyondellBasell Industries B.V. (U.S), OCI N.V. (Netherlands), Metafrax Chemicals (Russia), SIPCHEM (Saudi Arabia) are among the key players leading the market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Methanol Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=425
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Methanol Market”
656 - Market Data Tables
60 - Figures
487 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=425
Based on feedstock, natural gas accounted for the largest market share of the overall market
The increasing demand for natural gas as a feedstock from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, solvents, pharmaceuticals, appliances, packaging, and insulation is propelling the growth of this market. As it provides the carbon and hydrogen necessary for the synthesis of methanol, natural gas is an essential feedstock for the manufacturing of methanol. It is an attractive option for large-scale methanol production since it is an abundant and affordable supply of hydrocarbons.
Based on derivative, the formaldehyde segment accounted for the largest market share of the overall market share
The growing construction sector in developing economies of Asia Pacific, South America, Africa, and some parts of Europe is expected to increase the demand for formaldehyde from methanol. The formaldehyde is important segment of the methanol value chain. Through the process of oxidation, formaldehyde can be produced from methanol. Formaldehyde is a crucial intermediate chemical that has numerous uses in the plastics, resins, textile, and pharmaceutical industries.
Based on the sub-derivative, the UF/PF resins segment accounted for the largest market share of the overall market
Excellent adhesive qualities, high strength, and resistance to water, heat, and chemicals are all characteristics of UF/PF resin. It is widely utilised in many different applications, such as coatings, adhesives, laminates, moulded products, and wood-based panels (such as particleboard, plywood, and MDF). The synthesis of UF/PF resin uses formaldehyde that is generated from methanol, highlighting the potential of methanol as a feedstock in the production of chemical goods with added value.
Based on end-use industries automotive segment accounted for the largest market share of the overall market
The growth in the automotive industry is due to the increasing demand for vehicle development and mounting demand for consumer goods such as automobiles. Methanol is added to petrol as an additive to boost performance and cut pollutants. Its oxygenating qualities improve combustion, lower carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon emissions, and lessen engine knock. Additionally, used for petrol antifreeze contain methanol.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=425
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Methanol market
China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for Methanol in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of methanol in the construction, automotive and electronics industries has boosted the market growth. One of the important methanol user in the Asia Pacific region is India. The manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and biodiesel in India is what predominantly drives the country's methanol usage. Methanol is widely used in India's chemical sector, particularly in the manufacture of resins and solvents.
Methanol Market Key Players
Methanex Corporation (Canada), HELM Proman Methanol AG, SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (China), Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC) (Iran), Celanese Corporation (Texas), BASF SE (Germany), and PETRONAS (Malaysia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), LyondellBasell Industries B.V. (U.S), OCI N.V. (Netherlands), Metafrax Chemicals (Russia), SIPCHEM (Saudi Arabia) are among the key players leading the market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Methanol Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=425
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results