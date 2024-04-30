Strategic Vision: MarketsandMarkets™ Predicts Wastewater Treatment Services Market Trajectory 2024-2031
The wastewater treatment services market is estimated to grow from USD 55.9 billion in 2022 to USD 80.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The report "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Service Type (Designing and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation Services), End-user (Municipal and Industrial), Industrial End-user (Chemical & Pharma, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" the wastewater treatment services market is estimated to grow from USD 55.9 billion in 2022 to USD 80.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The global wastewater treatment services market is segmented based on service type into design & consulting, building & installation, operation & control, maintenance & repair, and others. The municipal segment accounted for the larger share in terms of value, of the global wastewater treatment services market in 2022. Municipal and industrial wastewater usually has high toxicity, which is harmful to the environment. In developing countries, wastewater is often discharged into the natural ecosystem without treatment due to the cost factor. Most developed nations employ wastewater treatment plants using physical, biological, and chemical methods to clean the wastewater and reuse it.
Based on end-user industry, the wastewater treatment services market is segmented as into municipal and industrial. The industrial segment is further segmented into chemical & pharma; oil & gas; power generation; metal & mining; food, pulp & paper; and others. Industrial wastewater treatment service comprises services that enable treatment of water generated from industrial processes. This water contains numerous dissolved salts such as iron, phosphorous, calcium, and sulfur. Its high toxicity levels make the water non-potable and harmful for human consumption. The industries primarily contributing to the generation of wastewater are textile, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, mining, chemical production, and cement manufacture. With stringent norms being laid down by the governments of several nations, the treatment of industrial wastewater is seen as a key practice globally.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing and largest region in the wastewater treatment services market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. This dominance is due to the high demand for wastewater treatment services from developing countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. Asia Pacificis the most attractive market for wastewater treatment services, owing to the increasing population and industrialization in the region.
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include Veolia Group (France), Suez SA(France), Xylem Inc. (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Thermax Limited (India), and Ecolab (US) are the leading providers of wastewater treatment services globally. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, services with wider end-users, broader geographical use cases, and a larger service footprint.
