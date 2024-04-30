Lithium Compound Market is expected to reach USD 21.35 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.8 percent
As per Maximize Market research, the Lithium Compound Market was USD 7.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 21.35 Billion by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2024 )
The report on the Lithium Compound Market provides an extensive and detailed research methodology, which utilizes a combination of primary and secondary research methods. It offers valuable insights into the market dynamics and competitive landscape by conducting thorough data collection and analysis. The research details the market's primary drivers, opportunities, and restraints for the Lithium Compound market.
Lithium Compound Market Dynamics
The dynamics for lithium resources have intensified owing to the growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage. Advancements in battery recycling technologies are reshaping the dynamics of the lithium market. Lithium Compound Market growth is primarily driven by evolving threats, technological advancements, and defense budget allocations. Cyber security threats and material scarcity pose significant challenges to the growth and innovation of the Lithium Compound Market.
Lithium Compound Market Regional Analysis
North America dominated the Lithium Carbonate market in the year 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. With advancements in technology and increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries, the region's lithium compound production has flowed. Because of its strong infrastructure and abundant resources, North America continues to dominate the lithium compound Market.
Lithium Compound Market Segmentation
By Type
Lithium Chloride
Butyl lithium
Lithium Carbonate
Lithium Hydroxide
Lithium Concentrate
Lithium Metal Others
By Application
Li-ion Batteries
Glass and Glass Ceramics
Automotive Parts
Greases
Metallurgy
Polymer
Air Treatment
Others
Lithium Compound Market Key Players include
SQM
FMC Corporation
Orocobre Limited
Lithium Americas Corp
Neometal Ltd.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Lithium Ion Battery Market - The market is expected to reach USD 181.45 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.25 percent.
Lithium Metal Market - The market is expected to reach USD 7723.7 Mn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.7 percent.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
