Real Web Marketing Offers Free Business Directory
Real Web Marketing Inc. has announced that it is offering a free business directory where business owners can put up a free listing.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 29, 2024 ) Real Web Marketing Inc. (https://www.realwebmarketing.net), a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering a free business directory where business owners can put up a free listing.
The directory is https://bizdirectorylisting.com/. The site currently has over 2,500 business listings on it.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “One of the most important criteria that search engines have for ranking a business for a given keyword, is the number of links pointing to the business website, from other websites. So we put up this site for businesses to list their business and create a link to their website. Already over 2,500 businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 35 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax services, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include SEO, landing page development, video production, pay-per-click campaign management, website design, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google Ads Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
The directory is https://bizdirectorylisting.com/. The site currently has over 2,500 business listings on it.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “One of the most important criteria that search engines have for ranking a business for a given keyword, is the number of links pointing to the business website, from other websites. So we put up this site for businesses to list their business and create a link to their website. Already over 2,500 businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 35 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax services, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include SEO, landing page development, video production, pay-per-click campaign management, website design, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google Ads Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
Contact Information:
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results