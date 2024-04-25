Global Amaranth Seeds Market is projected to reach the value of USD 15.95 million by 2030
Amaranth Seeds Market Research Report – Segmentation by Type (Organic, Conventional); Distributional Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Retail Stores, and Others); and Region - Size, Share, Growth Analysis | Forecast (2023 –
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 25, 2024 ) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Global Amaranth Seeds Market was valued at USD 7.35 million in 2023 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 15.95 million by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2024-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7%.
These seeds are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a popular choice among health-conscious individuals. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the demand for amaranth seeds as people are focusing more on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and boosting their immunity.
However, the pandemic has also had some negative impacts on the market. Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and transportation restrictions have led to challenges in the production and distribution of amaranth seeds. This has resulted in fluctuations in prices and availability, affecting both producers and consumers.
In the short term, one market driver for the amaranth seeds industry is the increasing adoption of plant-based diets. As more people turn towards vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, there is a growing demand for plant-based protein sources like amaranth seeds. This trend is expected to continue driving growth in the market as consumers seek out healthier and more sustainable food options.
An opportunity in the amaranth seeds market lies in product innovation and diversification. Manufacturers can capitalize on the growing demand for healthy snacks and convenience foods by developing new products incorporating amaranth seeds, such as energy bars, granola mixes, and ready-to-eat meals. By offering innovative and convenient options, companies can attract a wider consumer base and differentiate themselves in the market.
One trend observed in the industry is the increasing use of amaranth seeds in gluten-free products. Amaranth seeds are naturally gluten-free, making them an ideal ingredient for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. As awareness about gluten-related health issues grows, there is a rising demand for gluten-free alternatives in the food industry. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers to expand their product offerings and cater to this niche market segment.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
• Organic
• Conventional
The Amaranth Seeds Market boasts a variety of types, including organic and conventional variants. Among these, the largest segment is organic amaranth seeds. Consumers are increasingly drawn to organic options due to their perceived health benefits and environmental sustainability. Moreover, organic farming practices align with the growing trend of eco-consciousness among buyers. Over the forecast period, the organic segment is expected to experience the fastest growth. This surge can be attributed to rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of pesticides and chemicals used in conventional farming methods. As more individuals prioritize health and sustainability, the demand for organic amaranth seeds is projected to soar.
By Distributional Channel:
• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Retail Stores
• Others
In terms of distribution channels, the Amaranth Seeds Market caters to various outlets, including hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, online platforms, retail stores, and others. Among these channels, hypermarkets & supermarkets emerge as the largest segment. These retail giants offer a wide range of products under one roof, attracting a large customer base seeking convenience and variety. However, the fastest-growing distribution channel in the market is online platforms. With the increasing prevalence of e-commerce and the convenience of doorstep delivery, more consumers are turning to online channels to purchase amaranth seeds. Online platforms provide access to a diverse selection of products, competitive pricing, and hassle-free shopping experiences, driving significant growth in this segment during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
When examining the Amaranth Seeds Market by region, distinct trends emerge across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America stands out as the largest market for amaranth seeds. The region's affluent consumer base, coupled with a strong preference for healthy and organic food options, contributes to its dominant position in the market. Moreover, the presence of key players and extensive distribution networks further solidify North America's leading status in the industry. Conversely, the Middle East & Africa region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits of amaranth seeds, rising disposable incomes, and shifting dietary preferences towards healthier alternatives. As consumers in the Middle East & Africa become more health-conscious and seek out nutritious food options, the demand for amaranth seeds is expected to surge, driving rapid growth in the region.
Latest Industry Developments:
● Diversification of Product Offerings: Companies in the amaranth seeds market are increasingly diversifying their product portfolios to cater to evolving consumer preferences and dietary trends. This strategy involves developing innovative products such as amaranth-based snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and gluten-free options. By offering a wider range of products, companies can attract a broader customer base and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.
● Expansion of Distribution Channels: To enhance their market share, companies are expanding their distribution channels to reach a larger audience. This includes establishing partnerships with online retailers, specialty health food stores, and international distributors. By diversifying their distribution network, companies can improve accessibility to their products and penetrate new geographic markets, thereby increasing their market share and brand presence.
● Investment in Marketing and Branding: Recognizing the importance of brand visibility and consumer education, companies in the amaranth seeds market are investing in marketing and branding initiatives. This includes digital advertising, social media campaigns, and participation in health and wellness events. By raising awareness about the nutritional benefits and versatility of amaranth seeds, companies can attract new customers and strengthen brand loyalty, ultimately driving market share growth.
