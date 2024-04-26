Microfinance Market to reach USD 423.87 Bn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 12.5 percent for (2024-2030)
The Microfinance Market size was valued at USD 185.85 Billion in 2023 and the total Microfinance revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 423.87 Billion in 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 26, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Microfinance Market” was valued at USD 185.85 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 423.87 Bn by 2030.
Microfinance Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Microfinance Market report offers both qualitative and quantitative analyses covering market size, pricing, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain dynamics, investments, and other crucial factors, along with future predictions. Market size estimation employed a Bottom-Up approach, while SWOT analysis dissected the industry's strengths and weaknesses.
Microfinance Market Dynamics
The growing entrepreneurial spirit, especially in emerging economies, fuels demand for microfinance. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) require financial support to start or expand their businesses, driving the demand for microloans.
Microfinance Market Regional Insights
In North America, microfinance is experiencing rising demand, particularly in the United States, where it plays a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and online platforms like Kiva facilitate access to loans, aiding marginalized communities. With significant government support, especially through initiatives like the CDFI Fund and Small Business Administration (SBA) programs, the US leads in promoting economic empowerment and financial inclusion.
Microfinance Market Segmentation
By Service Type
Group And Individual Micro Credit
Leasing
Micro Investment Funds
Insurance
Savings And Checking Accounts
By Providers
Banks
Non-banks
Microfinance Key Players include:
Asiasociety
eco-business
Bandhan Bank
BRAC
Grameen Bank
Banco Compartamos
Kiva
e-mfp
European Investment Bank
EIF
Reserved Bank of India
Oliverwyman
Gojo & Company
Greenfinanceplatform
LendingClub
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
