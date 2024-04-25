Chlorothalonil Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent to reach USD 440.91 Mn by 2030
The Chlorothalonil Market size was valued at USD 285.60 Million in 2023 and the total Chlorothalonil revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 440.91 Million by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 25, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Chlorothalonil” was USD 285.60 Mn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 440.91 Mn by 2030.
Chlorothalonil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Chlorothalonil Market size estimation, the growth rate, and existing and future market trends. A thorough report includes the drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and challenges of the Chlorothalonil Market.
Chlorothalonil Market Dynamics
The primary use of Chlorothalonil is in agriculture, particularly as a broad-spectrum fungicide. Therefore, the growth and expansion of the agricultural sector, driven by factors such as population growth, dietary changes, and increased demand for high-quality crops, directly influence the demand for Chlorothalonil.
Chlorothalonil Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific leads the global Chlorothalonil Market, projected to grow at 6.4% CAGR. The region, especially China and India, dominates production due to extensive crop cultivation. China hosts major manufacturers like Lufeng, while India's reliance on synthetic pesticides reduces crop loss by 45%. With diverse weather conditions and heavy investment in crop protection, the region's demand for Chlorothalonil remains robust.
Chlorothalonil Market Segmentation
By Type
98% Chlorothalonil
96% Chlorothalonil
90% Chlorothalonil
By Product
Wettable Powder
Suspended Agents
Others (Granular & Dilute)
By Crop Type
Vegetables & Fruits
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turfs & Ornamentals
Cereals & Grains
Chlorothalonil Market Key Competitors include:
Cheminova A/S (Jersey)
Corteva Agriscience (USA)
Dow Chemical Company (USA)
FMC Corporation(USA)
Riverdale Chemical Company Inc. (USA)
GFS Chemicals (USA)
Syngenta Group (Switzerland)
BASF SE (Germany)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Sipcam Oxon (Italy)
Isagro S.p.A. (Italy)
LANXESS (Germany)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Chlorothalonil Market Key Competitors include:
Cheminova A/S (Jersey)
Corteva Agriscience (USA)
Dow Chemical Company (USA)
FMC Corporation(USA)
Riverdale Chemical Company Inc. (USA)
GFS Chemicals (USA)
Syngenta Group (Switzerland)
BASF SE (Germany)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Sipcam Oxon (Italy)
Isagro S.p.A. (Italy)
LANXESS (Germany)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
