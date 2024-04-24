Prefabricated Homes Market to reach USD 26.65 Bn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 6.19 percent for (2024-2030)
The Prefabricated Homes Market size was valued at USD 17.5 Billion in 2023 and the total Prefabricated Homes revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 26.65 Billion in 2030.
The total global market for the "Prefabricated Homes Market" was valued at USD 17.5 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 26.65 Bn by 2030.
Prefabricated Homes Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Prefabricated Homes Market report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The Bottom approach was used to estimate the market size.
Prefabricated Homes Market Dynamics
Prefabricated homes is constructed much faster than traditional homes since they are built in a controlled factory environment. This rapid construction timeline appeals to homeowners who want to move in quickly or developers aiming to expedite projects. This is the key driver of the Prefabricated Homes Market growth.
Prefabricated Homes Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region's surge in prefabricated homes is driven by urbanization, government support for housing and infrastructure, and technological advancements. China leads with a $8.2 billion investment in 2021, followed by South Korea, Japan, and Australia. Governments offer incentives, streamline regulations, and fund R&D to boost the industry. With over 50% market share, China dominates due to its large population, urbanization, industrial base, skilled labor, and technology.
Prefabricated Homes Market Segmentation
By Product
Panel Systems
Skeleton Systems
Cellure Systems
By Component
Metal
Non-Metal
Passive Yaw Systems
By End Use
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Prefabricated Homes Key Players include:
Thomasnet
Clayton Homes
Champion Homes
Champion Homes
Katerra
Blu Homes
Lloyoll
Nelson-homes
Dwell
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer goods and services research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
