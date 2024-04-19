Email Encryption Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities & Statistics
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2024 ) According to a research report "Email Encryption Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premises and cloud), Vertical (BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & ITeS, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail & eCommerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Email Encryption market size is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2023 to USD 16.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The Email Encryption market experienced substantial growth due to a surge in Email data breaches, an increase in BEC frauds and spear-phishing incidents, a rise in stringent government regulations and data privacy compliance, and advancements in encryption technology.
Browse 291 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 287 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Email Encryption Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premises and cloud), Vertical (BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & ITeS, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail & eCommerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028"
By vertical segment, the healthcare vertical will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
The healthcare vertical is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the Email Encryption market, primarily driven by stringent regulatory compliance demands worldwide, particularly concerning patient data protection. In many countries, such as the US, with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), healthcare institutions are mandated to safeguard patient health information, especially when transmitted via Email. Additionally, as cyber threats aimed at health data escalate, especially given its substantial value on the black market, healthcare institutions are progressively channeling resources into sophisticated encryption tools. They aim to bolster the security of Email communications, minimize the risk of data breaches, and sidestep significant regulatory penalties. This heightened concern for safety and regulatory imperatives propels the rapid growth in Email Encryption within the healthcare domain.
By deployment, the on-premises holds the largest market size during the forecast period.
The on-premises deployment mode is anticipated to dominate the Email Encryption market during the forecasted period primarily due to the enhanced control and customization it offers organizations. Direct oversight over their Encryption infrastructure allows entities to tailor solutions to specific needs and ensures seamless integration with existing systems. Furthermore, on-premises solutions address data sovereignty and compliance concerns by keeping data within an organization’s infrastructure, which is especially pertinent for sectors with stringent data residency regulations. These factors propel the on-premises deployment mode in the Email Encryption market to have the largest market size.
By region, the Asia Pacific market is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region, encompassing well-established economies like China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand and emerging players like India and Singapore, is poised for the most significant CAGR during the anticipated period. This is due to its rapid digital transformation, especially in countries like India, China, and Southeast Asian nations. This transformation amplifies the volume of online communications, necessitating advanced Email Encryption solutions. Additionally, the robust growth of emerging economies in this region has led to the expansion of IT infrastructure and increased business activities, all heightening the demand for Email Encryption. Coupled with this is a rising awareness and understanding of cybersecurity prompted by the region’s escalating cyberattacks and data breaches.
Market Players:
Fortinet (US), BAE Systems (UK), Mimecast (UK), Cisco (US), Proofpoint (US), Zoho (India), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Barracuda Networks (US), Thales (France), HPE (US), Entrust (US), Fortra (US), Sophos (UK), Trend Micro (Japan), Seclore (US), Egress Software (UK), Echoworx (Canada), LuxSci (US), Neocertified (US), SSH Communication (Finland), Retarus (Germany), Paubox (US), PreVeil (US), Sealit Technologies (UK), SendSafely (US), and Zivver (Netherlands) are the key players and other players in the Email Encryption market.
