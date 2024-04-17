M2M Satellite Communication Market Business Share, Size, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players And Global Analysis By Forecast To 2030
The M2M satellite communication market revolves around the use of satellite networks to facilitate seamless communication between machines and devices globally.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2024 ) The global M2M Satellite Communication Market size is estimated to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2023 to USD 28.7 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The M2M satellite communication market revolves around the use of satellite networks to facilitate seamless communication between machines and devices globally. It enables remote connectivity across diverse industries, offering robust, reliable, and often real-time data transfer for applications in areas where traditional terrestrial networks may be limited or unavailable. This market segment continues to grow due to its ability to support IoT, remote monitoring, asset tracking, and other critical operations in challenging environments.
Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=33741729
M2M Satellite Communication Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Escalating need for enriched data communication.
Surge in IoT proliferation
Growing demand for monitoring and remote management of connected devices
Restraints:
Limited bandwidth and latency issues.
Cost constraints hindering widespread adoption of M2M satellite communications
Opportunities:
Co-existence of satellite and terrestrial communications solutions.
Global connectivity in remote areas
List of Key Players in M2M Satellite Communication Market:
Marlink (France)
Viasat (US)
Thales (France)
ORBCOMM (US)
Iridium Communications (US)
Globalstar (US)
Orange (France)
EchoStar (US)
Intelsat (US)
Rogers Communications (Canada)
Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=33741729
By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The M2M satellite communication market offers a diverse array of services tailored to connect and manage devices across industries. Data services facilitate seamless information exchange between remote devices, enabling real-time monitoring and control. Voice services provide instant communication in areas with limited terrestrial networks, ensuring reliable voice connectivity. Satellite services, including telemetry and remote monitoring, leverage satellite networks for global coverage, enabling effective asset tracking and environmental monitoring. Security services address the need for robust data protection and secure communication, safeguarding sensitive information. Business services encompass consultancy, project management, and ongoing support, ensuring organizations derive maximum value from their M2M deployments.
By Technology, Satellite Constellation is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023.
Satellite constellations provide extensive coverage and enhance the reliability of communication services. M2M communication involves the exchange of data between devices or systems without human intervention, and satellite constellations contribute to this by ensuring global connectivity. One notable example is the deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, where multiple small satellites operate in synchronized orbits at relatively low altitudes. The interconnected nature of these constellations facilitates seamless communication between devices across various industries, including agriculture, transportation, and environmental monitoring.
The energy and utilities vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
With energy assets dispersed across remote and often challenging environments, M2M satellite communication offers a robust solution for real-time data transmission and control. Satellite communication technology allows for the seamless connectivity of devices such as sensors, smart meters, and monitoring equipment, enabling utilities to remotely manage and optimize their energy distribution networks. This is particularly crucial for power grid operations, where M2M solutions ensure continuous data flow, aiding in fault detection, grid stability management, and response to dynamic energy demands.
Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market size for the estimated year.
The M2M satellite communication market in Europe is characterized by the collaborative efforts of major countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Germany, with its robust space industry, leads in secure satellite communications with programs like SPAINSAT NG, showcasing advancements in military capabilities. France, through initiatives like the Syracuse 4B military satellite and collaboration with India on satellite constellations, emphasizes innovation and international partnerships. Italy, with the COSMO-SkyMed constellation and SICRAL 3 secure communications system, plays a significant role in Earth observation and defense communication. Other European countries, including The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Sweden, contribute expertise in areas like Earth observation, precision engineering, and scientific research, enhancing the overall landscape of M2M satellite communication.
The major M2M satellite communication hardware, software and service providers include Marlink (France), Viasat (US), Thales (France), ORBCOMM (US), Iridium Communications (US), Globalstar (US), Orange (France), EchoStar (US), Intelsat (US), Rogers Communications (Canada), SES (Luxembourg), Gilat (Israel), Telia (Sweden), Kore Wireless (US), Honeywell (US), Qualcomm (US), Telesat (Canada), Wireless Logic (England), Outerlink Global Solutions (US), Nupoint Systems (Canada), Businesscom Networks (US), Semtech (US), Yahsat (UAE). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the M2M satellite communication market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=33741729
M2M Satellite Communication Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Escalating need for enriched data communication.
Surge in IoT proliferation
Growing demand for monitoring and remote management of connected devices
Restraints:
Limited bandwidth and latency issues.
Cost constraints hindering widespread adoption of M2M satellite communications
Opportunities:
Co-existence of satellite and terrestrial communications solutions.
Global connectivity in remote areas
List of Key Players in M2M Satellite Communication Market:
Marlink (France)
Viasat (US)
Thales (France)
ORBCOMM (US)
Iridium Communications (US)
Globalstar (US)
Orange (France)
EchoStar (US)
Intelsat (US)
Rogers Communications (Canada)
Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=33741729
By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The M2M satellite communication market offers a diverse array of services tailored to connect and manage devices across industries. Data services facilitate seamless information exchange between remote devices, enabling real-time monitoring and control. Voice services provide instant communication in areas with limited terrestrial networks, ensuring reliable voice connectivity. Satellite services, including telemetry and remote monitoring, leverage satellite networks for global coverage, enabling effective asset tracking and environmental monitoring. Security services address the need for robust data protection and secure communication, safeguarding sensitive information. Business services encompass consultancy, project management, and ongoing support, ensuring organizations derive maximum value from their M2M deployments.
By Technology, Satellite Constellation is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023.
Satellite constellations provide extensive coverage and enhance the reliability of communication services. M2M communication involves the exchange of data between devices or systems without human intervention, and satellite constellations contribute to this by ensuring global connectivity. One notable example is the deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, where multiple small satellites operate in synchronized orbits at relatively low altitudes. The interconnected nature of these constellations facilitates seamless communication between devices across various industries, including agriculture, transportation, and environmental monitoring.
The energy and utilities vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
With energy assets dispersed across remote and often challenging environments, M2M satellite communication offers a robust solution for real-time data transmission and control. Satellite communication technology allows for the seamless connectivity of devices such as sensors, smart meters, and monitoring equipment, enabling utilities to remotely manage and optimize their energy distribution networks. This is particularly crucial for power grid operations, where M2M solutions ensure continuous data flow, aiding in fault detection, grid stability management, and response to dynamic energy demands.
Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market size for the estimated year.
The M2M satellite communication market in Europe is characterized by the collaborative efforts of major countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Germany, with its robust space industry, leads in secure satellite communications with programs like SPAINSAT NG, showcasing advancements in military capabilities. France, through initiatives like the Syracuse 4B military satellite and collaboration with India on satellite constellations, emphasizes innovation and international partnerships. Italy, with the COSMO-SkyMed constellation and SICRAL 3 secure communications system, plays a significant role in Earth observation and defense communication. Other European countries, including The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Sweden, contribute expertise in areas like Earth observation, precision engineering, and scientific research, enhancing the overall landscape of M2M satellite communication.
The major M2M satellite communication hardware, software and service providers include Marlink (France), Viasat (US), Thales (France), ORBCOMM (US), Iridium Communications (US), Globalstar (US), Orange (France), EchoStar (US), Intelsat (US), Rogers Communications (Canada), SES (Luxembourg), Gilat (Israel), Telia (Sweden), Kore Wireless (US), Honeywell (US), Qualcomm (US), Telesat (Canada), Wireless Logic (England), Outerlink Global Solutions (US), Nupoint Systems (Canada), Businesscom Networks (US), Semtech (US), Yahsat (UAE). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the M2M satellite communication market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results