Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market: Mapping the Journey to $16 Billion Revenue
Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Analysis by Product (Antenna & Transducer, Radome), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), End User, Application, Technology (Radar, Communication, Sonar), Frequency, Region (2020-2025)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2024 ) The Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market is set to witness significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 9.1 billion in 2020 to a substantial value of USD 16.0 billion by 2025. This growth, estimated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025, is attributed to several key factors.
One of the primary drivers is the increasing trend towards automation in flight control systems, coupled with a surge in defense expenditure worldwide. This trend is further bolstered by extensive Research and Development (R&D) activities aimed at enhancing ATR capabilities to withstand harsh environmental conditions while offering long-range capabilities with minimal power consumption.
The ATR market comprises prominent players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Cobham Plc, among others. These industry leaders operate across diverse regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their operations, with industry experts predicting a potential global decline in ATR production and services by 25–30% in 2020.
In terms of product segmentation, the antenna & transducers segment is anticipated to dominate the ATR market. This segment has witnessed remarkable growth since the First World War, albeit with minimal technological advancements until recent years.
Moreover, within the technology segment, radar technology is expected to command the largest market share due to its widespread applications in detection and identification across various platforms. Additionally, the sonar segment is experiencing growth, particularly in naval applications, contributing to the overall expansion of the ATR market.
Geographically, while North America currently holds the largest share of the ATR market, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by an increasing fleet size and the modernization of military programs in the region.
