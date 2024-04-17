Translation Management Systems Market Size, Share | Growth Report by 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2024 ) The Translation Management Systems Market is set to experience rapid growth, projected to surge from USD 2.2 billion in 2024 to USD 5.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2024–2030.
The proliferation of digital content across various platforms such as websites, mobile apps, social media, and e-commerce platforms and advancements in natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving forces propelling the translation management systems market forward. Translation management systems leverage these technologies to automate translation workflows, improve translation quality, and reduce turnaround times.
By software, translation software segment to register the largest market share during the forecast period
The rapid advancements in translation technology, including machine translation (MT) and natural language processing (NLP), have significantly enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of automated translation software. The scalability and cost-effectiveness of translation software make it an attractive solution for businesses of all sizes. Unlike traditional human-based translation services, which can be time-consuming and costly, translation software offers a scalable solution that can handle large volumes of content at a fraction of the cost. The growing demand for real-time translation solutions in today's fast-paced business environment is driving the adoption of translation software. With the increasing need for instant communication and content localization across various digital platforms, businesses require agile translation solutions that can deliver timely and accurate translations on demand.
By business function, legal business function segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period
Globalization has significantly expanded the reach of legal services, leading law firms and legal departments of corporations to handle cases and transactions involving multiple languages and jurisdictions. Regulatory compliance requirements are becoming increasingly stringent, especially in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and intellectual property, where legal documents must be translated into multiple languages to meet international standards and local regulations. Additionally, the rise of cross-border mergers and acquisitions, international trade agreements, and global litigation cases further drives the growth for translation services within the legal domain.
By region, Asia Pacific to account for highest growth rate during forecast period
The Asia Pacific region leads as the fastest-growing segment in the translation management systems market, fueled by factors such as the burgeoning e-commerce landscape in Asia Pacific which is driving the need for localized content to cater to culturally diverse audiences. With the exponential growth of online platforms, businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of adapting their content to the language preferences and cultural sensitivities of their target markets. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting digitalization and international trade are fueling the adoption of translation management systems solutions in Asia Pacific.
Key Market Players
Some major players in the translation management systems market include include TransPerfect (US), RWS Group (UK), LanguageLine Solutions (US), Acolad Group (France), and Welocalize (US) along with startups and SMEs such as Phrase (Germany), Lokalise (US), Crowdin (Estonia), Smartcat (US), and Unbabel (US).
