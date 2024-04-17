Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market worth $1.2 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 11.4%
Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size by Procedure (Diagnosis, Screening), Technology (NGS, PCR, FISH, CGH, SNP), Product (Consumable, Instrument), Application (Aneuploid, HLA Typing), Type of Cycle, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2024 ) The report "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Procedure (Diagnosis, Screening), Technology (NGS, PCR, FISH, CGH, SNP), Product (Consumable, Instrument), Application (Aneuploid, HLA Typing), Type of Cycle, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2028 from USD 0.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with advancing maternal age, and the rising number of fertility clinics. Furthermore, the use of fertility treatment options by single parents and same-sex couples is expected to drive the growth of the preimplantation genetic testing market.
The preimplantation genetic screening segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Preimplantation genetic screening, or aneuploidy screening, involves screening embryos for the assessment of aneuploidy. This segment is expected to dominate the global preimplantation genetic testing market during the forecast period, driven by a decrease in female fertility with rising maternal age, better implantation rate and reduced IVF cycle times.
The fertility clinics segment held the largest market share in the preimplantation genetic testing market.
By end user, the global preimplantation genetic testing market is broadly segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, fertility clinics, and other end users. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of fertility centers globally, the high success rate of treatment in fertility centers, and growing medical tourism in developing countries.
North America dominates the global preimplantation genetic testing market.
Based on the region, the preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American market is driven by high incidence of chromosomal disorders, and an increasing number of awareness programs. Europe is the second-largest market for the preimplantation genetic testing market due to the low fertility rates and increasing maternal age in the region. Asia Pacific will observe high growth during the forecast period with its growing medical tourism for infertility treatment in the region’s countries.
Major players in the preimplantation genetic testing market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity (US), and The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US).
Major players in the preimplantation genetic testing market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity (US), and The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US).
