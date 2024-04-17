Hawaii Fluid Art Welcomes Aspiring Artists of All Ages to Denton
A Unique Way to Connect with Family, Friends & Co-workers
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2024 ) Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the opening of a new franchise location in Denton, Texas.
WHERE: 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 202, Denton, TX 76205
WHEN: Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
WHAT: Grand Opening celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience
ON-SITE CONTACT: Priya Patel | priya@hawaiifluidart.com
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, HFA is the place to be.
Open six days a week (closed on Wednesdays), Hawaii Fluid Art, Denton offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, patch party and mosaic resin frames. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.
The grand opening on April 20th will feature complimentary drinks and snacks, along with giveaways and entertainment.
“When we did our first fluid art experience at Hawaii Fluid Art, we knew that this is an experience worth sharing with our friends, family and our community. We love making beautiful art every day with our community and sharing this unique experience. Celebrations, be it Birthday parties, Anniversaries, Graduation or even a good old get-together, we love to make it extra special here at our Denton Hawaii Fluid Art studio,” said the Patels.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, empowered and capable, “ added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at denton.hawaiifluidart.com
Walk-ins are always welcome if no events or private parties are booked or call us anytime (972)802-0432 for any questions.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations In their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO;
Oklahoma City, OK; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX;
Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Denton, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Geneva, IL and Omaha, NE.
Media Contact:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
maya@hawaiifluidart.com
hawaiifluidart.com
808-344-4878
WHERE: 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 202, Denton, TX 76205
WHEN: Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
WHAT: Grand Opening celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience
ON-SITE CONTACT: Priya Patel | priya@hawaiifluidart.com
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, HFA is the place to be.
Open six days a week (closed on Wednesdays), Hawaii Fluid Art, Denton offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, patch party and mosaic resin frames. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.
The grand opening on April 20th will feature complimentary drinks and snacks, along with giveaways and entertainment.
“When we did our first fluid art experience at Hawaii Fluid Art, we knew that this is an experience worth sharing with our friends, family and our community. We love making beautiful art every day with our community and sharing this unique experience. Celebrations, be it Birthday parties, Anniversaries, Graduation or even a good old get-together, we love to make it extra special here at our Denton Hawaii Fluid Art studio,” said the Patels.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, empowered and capable, “ added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at denton.hawaiifluidart.com
Walk-ins are always welcome if no events or private parties are booked or call us anytime (972)802-0432 for any questions.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations In their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO;
Oklahoma City, OK; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX;
Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Denton, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Geneva, IL and Omaha, NE.
Media Contact:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
maya@hawaiifluidart.com
hawaiifluidart.com
808-344-4878
Contact Information:
Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA)
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA)
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results