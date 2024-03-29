B2B Payments Market is expected to reach USD 3010.91 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.42 percent
The B2B Payments Market size was valued at USD 1603.32 Billion in 2023 and the total B2B Payments revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3010.91 Billion by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the B2B Payments Market was USD 1603.32 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3010.91 Billion by 2030.
B2B Payments Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology that involves different types of research such as surveys, interviews, and secondary data analysis is applied in the report. The report is the basis of understanding the B2B Payment industry and a correct decision-making structure as this industry leads to accurate business decisions. This B2B Payment Market Report considers the market aspects listed with market size, types, and applications, while it also gives the data from a geographical perspective.
Download Free Report Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/228416
B2B Payments Market Dynamics
The Internet combined with its connectivity tools such as mobile phones and the technologies built upon it have been the major factor that has led to a greater number of people settling on digital transactions. Big card companies like Visa and MasterCard have been as busy developing their internal B2B hubs as venture capital and private equities funders have been making major investments in B2B payments.
B2B Payments Market Regional Analysis
North America occupied a large share of the Global B2B Payment Market in 2023 and the region is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The financial institutions of North America are well-equipped with established payment networks, robust clearing and settlement systems, and comprehensive adoption of electronic payments as its associated device facilitates efficient B2B transactions.
B2B Payments Market Segmentation
By Transaction Type
Domestic
Cross Border
By Enterprise Size
Large enterprise
Medium Sized Enterprise
Small Sized Enterprise
By Payment Method
Bank Transfer
Cards
By Industry Vertical
Manufacturing
IT & Telecommunication
Metals & Mining
Energy & Utilities
BSFI
Government
B2B Payment’s Key Players include
American Express Company
Bank of America Corporation
Capital One
Citigroup Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
