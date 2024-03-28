Germany Home Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 21.37 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.14 percent
The Germany Home Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 14.08 Billion in 2023. The total Germany Home Healthcare Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 21.37 Billion in 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Germany Home Healthcare Market was USD 14.08 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 21.37 Billion by 2030.
Germany Home Healthcare Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report on Germany Home Healthcare Market provides a thorough analysis of the market structure and the nature of competition in the market. The Germany Home Healthcare Market size was estimated meticulously by using a bottom-up approach to get an understanding of the market growth. Key insights covered in the report include the major drivers of the market at the global and regional levels, challenges for future growth, and various opportunities in the market.
Germany Home Healthcare Market Dynamics
The use of wearable technologies and sensors for remote patient monitoring makes it possible to have real-time health data. Through this data, doctors intervene earlier and identify issues quickly. Technology platforms create avenues for care coordination and communication among providers, patients, and families, eventually leading to a higher level of patient involvement.
Germany Home Healthcare Market Segment Analysis
The Skilled Nursing Services segment is leading in the German Home Healthcare market, which is more than half the total market. The greater demand for qualified nurses moves the market and makes it grow, which leads to job creation and better tax collection. Concerning healthcare impact, home nursing services administer long-term treatment and thereby keep hospital readmissions at minimal rates and thus boost healthcare resources efficiency.
Germany Home Healthcare Market Segmentation
By Device Type
Testing, Screening, and Monitoring Device
Blood Glucose Monitors
Others
By Therapeutic Home Healthcare Devices
Oxygen Delivery Systems
Nebulizers
Others
By Mobility Assist
Walkers and Rollators
Wheelchairs
Canes
Crutches
By Service Type
Skilled Nursing Services
Rehabilitation Therapy Services
Others
Germany Home Healthcare’s Key Players include
Smith & Nephew plc.
Knight Health Holdings.
Mölnlycke Health Care AB.
ConvaTec Group.
Hollister Incorporated.
