Aircraft Arresting System Market is expected to reach USD 1404.77 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent
The Global Aircraft Arresting System Market size was valued at USD 825 Million in 2023 and the total Aircraft Arresting System revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1404.77 Million By 2030.
Aircraft Arresting System Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Aircraft Arresting System Market Report delves into the transformative landscape of energy within the industry, analyzing key trends and drivers. The report provides a comprehensive scope, exploring technological advancements, market dynamics, and strategic insights. The research methodology involves an in-detailed approach to data collection, combining primary and secondary sources.
Aircraft Arresting System Market Dynamics
In the dynamic landscape of the aircraft arresting system market, the surge in global defense initiatives has emerged as a key driver, driving unprecedented demand for these advanced safety solutions. As defense budgets allocate resources towards strengthening aerial capabilities, the aircraft arresting system market is poised for substantial growth, offering innovative solutions to meet the stringent safety requirements of modern military aviation.
Aircraft Arresting System Market Segment Analysis
North America took up the largest market portion with a share of 50% in 2023 leading to the global Aircraft Arresting System Market. The strong issue of safety and technological development besides the standstill rise in the demand for aircraft arresting are chief factors contributing to the vibrant growth trend in the market of North America.
Aircraft Arresting System Market Segmentation
By Type
Net Barrier
Cable
Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS)
Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS)
Aircraft Carrier Arresting System
By End Use
Commercial Airport
Military Airbase
Aircraft Carrier
By System
Fixed System
Portable System
By Platform
Ground-Based
Ship Based
Aircraft Arresting System’s Key Players include
General Atomics
Safran SA
MacTaggart, Scott and Company Limited
Sojitz Aerospace Corporation
QinetiQ Group plc
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
