Stent Retriever Market is expected to reach USD 1142.63 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent
The Stent Retriever Market size was valued at USD 720.95 Million in 2023 and the total Stent Retriever revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1142.63 Million in 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Stent Retriever Market was USD 720.95 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1142.63 Million by 2030.
Stent Retriever Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Stent Retriever market report thoroughly examines the landscape, providing insights into market scope, trends, and transformative factors. It explores diverse market segments, key players, and regional dynamics, offering stakeholders a nuanced understanding of the Stent Retriever market and its potential impacts on various industries. Using a research methodology that blends primary and secondary sources, the report ensures a comprehensive and accurate analysis.
Stent Retriever Market Dynamics
Stent retrievers have become a game-changer in treating strokes as more than 90% of the smaller-sized clots (such as the life-threatening ones) are removed which was otherwise not feasible with the conventional methods. Impersonalizations like the CT angiogram and the MR perfusion reveal the implanted stent in realistic 3D imaging.
Stent Retriever Market Regional Analysis
North America has the largest Stent Retriever Market on the global scale with the largest market share of 60% in 2023. The rapid development of this particular field is driven by the high demand in the sector with a long history, which acts as a stimulus to development, leading to frequent investment in R&D.
Stent Retriever Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Solitaire Stent Retrievers
TREVO Stent Retrievers
EmboTrap Stent Retrievers
By Application
Ischemic Stroke
Others
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Stent Retriever’s Key Players include
Medtronic Plc
Stryker Corporation
Nitinol Devices & Components, Inc.
Stryker, Medtronic Plc
STI Laser Industries, Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
