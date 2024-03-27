Digital Business Card Market is expected to reach USD 367.96 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.9 percent
The Digital Business Card Market size was valued at USD 167.49 Million in 2023 and the total Digital Business Card revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 367.96 Million by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Digital Business Card Market was USD 167.49 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 367.96 Million by 2030.
Digital Business Card Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
A detailed research methodology that involves primary and secondary research, surveys, and interviews of experts is employed in the report. Through the report, comprehensive and accurate understanding of the Digital Business Card industry is reached leading to precise decision-making in business. Digital Business Cards Market Report examines various sides of the market, including the market overview, types, applications, and also regional analysis.
Digital Business Card Market Dynamics
Digital business cards are potentially more shareable via email, messaging apps as well as social media because no longer a need for a physical card to exchange or enter data. Instead, simply using digital mediums to connect. The inception of technologies, such as using QR codes, eases out the process of swapping contact info. AR lets users enjoy a visual and interactive experience as they create digital business card impressions, and the cloud-based profiles keep digital information updated.
Digital Business Card Market Regional Analysis
North America dominated the Digital Business cards Market with the highest share of more than 55% in the year 2023. The United States had the biggest turnover in 2019 and Canada's market grew rapidly in the same period. There was also an increase in usage of eCommerce business cards in India, Russia, and Indonesia.
Digital Business Card Market Segmentation
By User Type
Small and Medium Enterprises
Businesses
Individuals
By Platform
Android
iOS
Window
By Industry Vertical
IT and Telecommunication
Marketing Agencies
BFSI
Sales Entrepreneurs
Digital Business Card’s Key Players include
Adobe
Haystack
Inigo
HiHello
L-Card
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
