Security Service Edge Market Size, | Industry Growth, Upcoming Trends And Forecast Upto 2028
The adoption of SSE has experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, driven by integration of a cloud access security broker (CASB) into an organization's security framework
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2024 ) The global Security Service Edge Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2023 to USD 2.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The adoption of SSE has experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, driven by integration of a cloud access security broker (CASB) into an organization's security framework.
Security Service Edge Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing adoption of remote work.
Rising need for unified network security architecture.
Integration of Cloud Access Security Broker into organization & security framework.
Zero trust access driving security service edge adoption
Restraints:
Integration complexity.
Achieving and sustaining compliance with stringent security standards.
Opportunities:
Cloud-native advancements.
Cost savings by combining multiple security and network access.
List of Key Players in Security Service Edge Market:
Netskope (US)
ZScaler (US)
Palo Alto Networks (US)
Cisco (US)
Broadcom (US)
Forcepoint (US)
Lookout (US)
iBoss (US)
Skyhigh Security (US)
Cloudflare (US)
This integration plays a pivotal role in addressing the challenges brought about by the widespread adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, often referred to as the "SaaS explosion." CASBs are purpose-built to provide organizations with the necessary tools to monitor, control, and secure data in the cloud. They offer visibility, data protection, and compliance enforcement for cloud-based applications, which is crucial in a landscape where data resides both on-premises and in the cloud.
By integrating CASBs with SSE or Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions, organizations create a holistic security ecosystem. This comprehensive approach extends uniform security policies and controls across the entire network, encompassing remote work scenarios and cloud resources. CASBs excel in safeguarding data, offering features like data loss prevention (DLP), encryption, and threat detection. Moreover, they ensure compliance with industry regulations, enabling organizations to navigate complex data privacy and security requirements. CASBs also provide real-time visibility into cloud application usage, enabling proactive security measures based on user behavior and context. As the SaaS landscape continues to evolve, CASBs remain adaptable, accommodating new services and threats to maintain the security and compliance of organizations in the dynamic digital environment.
The Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) registers the second highest market size in the SSE market during the forecast period.
Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) are vital security solutions that help organizations manage and safeguard their data as it traverses multiple SaaS applications and cloud environments, whether within their on-premises data centers or accessed by mobile workers. CASBs serve as intermediaries between an organization's security policies and the cloud resources, ensuring that authorized users can securely access and consume these resources while consistently enforcing security, governance, and compliance measures. There are two primary types of CASBs available: traditional CASBs and integrated CASBs.
The BFSI segment is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The BFSI industry deals with sensitive financial data and customer information and demands rigorous security measures to safeguard against data breaches and cyber threats. In this context, financial institutions and insurance companies must implement robust SSE solutions encompassing secure access controls, encrypted communications, and continuous monitoring.
With the ever-increasing reliance on digital platforms for financial transactions and customer services, SSE ensures the protection of sensitive financial data and maintains compliance with stringent industry regulations. It enables secure online banking, safeguards against cyber threats such as fraud and data breaches and ensures the continuity of essential services. Moreover, SSE supports the secure remote access of financial professionals and the seamless integration of new fintech applications, bolstering the industry's agility and competitive edge. As cybersecurity remains a paramount concern in the BFSI sector, SSE provides a robust defense against evolving threats while facilitating the delivery of secure and efficient financial services to customers.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC countries are highly concerned about the increase in security spending due to the ever-growing threat landscape. The region comprises emerging economies, such as China, Japan, and India. With effective government regulations and technological advancements, SSE is witnessing high growth opportunities in this region. The Asia Pacific SSE market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing acceptance of remote work, cloud adoption, and the imperative for enhanced security in remote work environments. The COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated rapid remote work adoption, prompted significant investments in security control systems to protect remote employees. While the pandemic played a pivotal role in driving the SSE market, a surge in highly sophisticated cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and government entities has further compelled organizations in the region to bolster their investments in SSE technologies.
The report profiles key players such as Netskope (US), ZScaler (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Cisco (US), Broadcom (US), Forcepoint (US), Lookout (US), iBoss (US), Skyhigh Security (US), Cloudflare (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Akamai (US), Fortinet (US), Aruba Networks (US), Citrix (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Perimeter81 (Israel), Open Systems (Switzerland), Menlo Security (US).
